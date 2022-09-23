Friday, September 23, 2022
Wife of cricketer Bhuvneshwar Kumar goes on a tirade against critics on Instagram after his deplorable performance: Here is what happened

Indian fans had enough when the cricket team lost out to Australia despite posting a mammoth score of 208 on the board. Bhuvneshwar Kumar failed to take even a single wicket and conceded 52 runs in 4 overs at a run rate of 13.

Wife of Bhuvneshwar Kumar lashes out at fans over his poor performance
Bhuvneshwar Kumar with wife Nupur Nagar (Photo Credits: ABP News)
14

A day after Indian bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar failed miserably against the visiting Australian side, his wife Nupur Nagar took to social media to slam those who are critical of Kumar’s poor performance during the 1st T20 match in Mohali.

In her Instagram story on Wednesday (September 21), she wrote, “Nowadays, people are so worthless, that they have nothing better to do and have so much time to spread hate and envy.”

Nagar continued her tirade, “My advice to all those is – nobody is affected by your words or cares about your existence. So please spend that time in making yourself better, though there is very less scope for that!!”

Screengrab of the Instagram story of Nupur Nagar via India Today

Cricket fans were, however, miffed at the arrogant response of Nupur Nagar. Popular Twitter user Rosy wrote, “Anushka Sharma handing over woke Baton of writing long Instagram posts scolding fans- to Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s wife Nupur Nagar.”

“She wrote a whole essay to say she isn’t affected. Sachin, Dravid, MS, Ganguly et al were criticized much more, none of their wives came to play devil’s advocate. Take the accolades & brickbats with the same humility, these good-for-nothing WAGs think they’re celebrities,” another user wrote.

Another cricket fan said, “Whatever it is fact is fact, if you cant accept it, people only criticize you when you give bad performance, that doesnt mean they hate you. if you give good performance they praise you. You can’t blame on people due to your husband’s performance. #NupurNagar”

The background of the Controversy

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been under the spotlight ever since the Asia Cup 2022. His penultimate over spells against Sri Lanka and Pakistan in the Super 4 stage of the tournament cost India dearly.

Screengrab of the scorecard of India Vs Aus match

Indian fans had enough when the cricket team lost out to Australia despite posting a mammoth score of 208 on the board. Bhuvneshwar Kumar failed to take even a single wicket and conceded 52 runs in 4 overs at a run rate of 13.

Thereafter, fans took to social media to question whether Kumar even deserved a place in the current cricket team and the upcoming T20 World Cup. Miffed by the criticism directed at her husband, Nupur Nagar lashed out at the fans on Instagram.

