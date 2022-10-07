On Wednesday, October 5, Lok Sabha MP Rahul Shewale hit out at Aaditya Thackeray, the former Maharashtra minister and son of ex-Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, accusing him of partying in a pub in Switzerland when his father was admitted to a hospital.

“When the CM (then CM Uddhav Thackeray) was admitted to the hospital, this Yuvraj (Aaditya Thackeray) was roaming around and enjoying himself in Switzerland in the pub. I am here to tell you that though he kept talking about the environment, his foreign tour was industry-related,” Lok Sabha MP Rahul Shewale said adding that Aaditya Thackeray also took a female MP with him.

Shewale, an Eknath Shinde loyalist, took the jibe at the former Maharashtra environment minister after Uddhav Thackeray and the incumbent Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde held their separate rallies on the occasion of Dussehra and vociferously attacked each other.

Uddhav Thackeray called Eknath Shinde ‘Katappa’ and accused him of ‘betraying’ him

In his address on Dussehra, Thackeray called Shinde ‘Katappa’ and accused him of ‘betraying’ him. He said, “The only thing I feel bad and angry about is that when I was admitted to the hospital, the people whom I gave the responsibility (of the state) became ‘Katappa’ and betrayed us. They were cutting me and thinking that I will never return from the hospital.”

Katappa is a fictional character from the film series Baahubali who was a loyal servant to the royal family but eventually killed (read stabbed in the back) Amarendra Baahubali, the crown prince of Maahishmati.

He called the Shinde camp “parasites” and said, “They (the rebels) are parasites who have crept up the Shiv Sena tree. They should understand that without a tree, they have no worth. We are happy that these traitors have left us. Now, new leadership will emerge.”

He further said that Shinde was what he was because of him. He pointed out that Shinde’s son was also made Lok Sabha MP.

Eknath Shinde hits back

Replying to Thackeray, CM Shinde said, “They call me ‘Katappa’. I want to tell you, that even ‘Katappa’ had self-respect, and did not have double standards like you.”

Targetting Uddhav he added that Balasaheb used to run the government by ‘remote control’ but Uddhav was running the government with the ‘remote control’ of Congress and NCP. He blamed Uddhav for ‘selling the thoughts of his father for power.

Shinde accused Uddhav of not only selling his father’s thoughts but ‘father himself’.