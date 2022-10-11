Bollywood superstar Dharmendra Deol on Tuesday called out Javed Akhtar on Twitter after the latter commented on Dharmendra’s casting for Zanjeer. HT City reported that Javed Akhtar claimed Amitabh Bachchan was the last choice for the lead role in Zanjeer, after Dharmendra Deol and everyone else declined to play the part, Dharmendra said that it would be great if Javed Akhtar had learned to lie better.

Javed Akhtar said that everyone, including Dharmendra, refused to do Zanjeer as its hero was supposed to be a grim, serious, bitter person throughout the film.

Replying to the tweet by HTCity quoting Javed Akhtar, Dharmendra wrote, “Javed, Kaise Ho ……Dikhave Ki Iss Duniya Mein Haqeeqaten Dabi Rah Jaati Hain. Jeetey Raho…..Dilon Ko Gudgudana Khoob Aata Hai …..Kaash Sar Chad Ke Bolne Ka Jaadu Bhi Sekh Liya Hota …” (Javed, how are you…In this world of pretensions, truth stays hidden. Long live… You know how to make hearts laugh… I wish you had learnt to speak openly as well).

Javed, kaise ho …….dikhave ki iss duniya mein haqeeqaten dabi rah jaati hain . jeetey raho…..Dilon ko gudgudana khoob aata hai …..kaash sar chad ke bolne ka jaadu bhi sekh liya hota ….. — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) October 11, 2022

Through the tweet, Dharmendra implied that Javed lied about the fact and that he must learn to distort facts better. Film screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar, who has always caused an uproar with his strange and inconvenient utterances, has been politely schooled by superstar Dharmendra for his unreliable and unconvincing remarks.

Zanjeer was a landmark film in Amitabh Bachchan’s career, launching him to superstardom after an indifferent start to his film career.

Javed Akhtar recently chimed in from oblivion to let Michelle Obama, wife of former US President Barack Obama, know that he is pulling for her to become US President and that she should not dodge the duty. In response to a tweet about her book tour, Akhtar presented himself as a 77-year-old Indian writer/poet.

Dear Ms Michelle Obama , I am not some young crazy fan but a 77 years old writer/ poet from India .hopefully any Indian would know my name . Madame please take my words seriously , not only US but the world needs you in White House . You shouldn’t shrug off this responsibility . — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) October 6, 2022

Javed Akhtar’s Twitter presence has gradually relegated him to the status of a troll. Soon after the Pulwama terror attack, he demonstrated his contempt for the whole Gujarati community by indicating that Gujaratis are seldom represented in the armed services.

“We have had so many regiments in the Army like the Sikhs, Marathas, Rajputs. But have we ever had a Gujarat regiment? Since our Prime Minister has great love and pride in the Indian Army of late, I would urge him to raise a Gujarat regiment so the swayamsevaks from the region can join the Army,” Akhtar reportedly said. He had said that the people from Ahmedabad and Surat should join such a regiment.