Furore over participation of MeToo accused Sajid Khan in Bigg Boss

Bollywood filmmaker and MeToo accused Sajid Khan, who was sidelined in the industry following sexual harassment charges levelled against him, is making a comeback on the reality show Bigg Boss. Sajid Khan is a participant in Bigg Boss Season 16 this year. The IFTDA (Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association) had forbidden him from directing films following the accusations against him.

Following the announcement of Sajid participating in Bigg Boss, there is a furore all around including on social media. Several social media users shared their remarks regarding Sajid Khan. Twitter user Ankit wrote, “Only a criminal like Salman khan who has been accused in past for beating & abusing women can support someone like Sajid Khan.”

Another user Khushi wrote, “The girls who are defending #SajidKhan need to put themselves in the same place as the women he sexually predated on coz of his position … Imagine your professor or boss doing it to you… Fir bhi aise hi defend karogi #BiggBoss16”

Film critic Sucharita Tyagi took to Twitter and wrote, “in case we’ve forgotten, #SajidKhan took his d*ck out in front of women regularly, actors journalists he didn’t care. just a reminder before we start watching that damn show ‘just for entertainment yaar’. expect better demand better”

“He’s been brought on not because he’s some talented filmmaker but ONLY because of this response his presence will generate among women and make news stories. it’s sick and disgusting do not accept,” she further added.

Twitter user Smruti Pradhan wrote, “It is just horrible to see sexual assaulter and #Metoo convict Sajid Khan is given stage on a popular show in Indian television. #Bigboss and @viacom18 shame on you.Is this the image makeover ur trying to bring in.”

Rachel White, Saloni Chopra, Sherlyn Chopra, Aahana Kumra, and Mandana Karimi, among others, made accusations during the 2018 MeToo movement, which saw women come up about sexual harassment.

Sherlyn Chopra revealed disturbing details about director Sajid Khan, including the fact that she was forced to touch his private parts. “When I had met him in April 2005, a few days after my father’s demise, he had taken his penis out of his pants and had asked me to feel it. I remember having told him that I know what a penis feels like & that the purpose of my meeting with him was not to feel or rate his penis” Sheryln explained.

Bigg Boss is the official Indian adaptation of the Dutch reality show Big Brother, which has been syndicated internationally in several countries. Originally aired on Sony TV in 2006, it moved to Colours TV later. The show is produced by Endemol Shine India.