Recently, the National Cine Workers Union served a legal notice for criminal prosecution against the creators and performers of Adipurush, including director Om Raut, producer Bhushan Kumar, Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, and others. According to the notification submitted to the Adipurush team, the creators have disrespected the Hindu faith and its values.

The notice also outlines the purpose of portraying authentic Ramayana characters as Islamisation, and the filthy expressions offered by them as a contentious act. It further states that Adipurush filmmakers and artists have harmed the cultural significance of the original characters in the Hindu epic Ramayana. The trailer for the film Adipurush, which features authentic Ramayana characters, has received widespread criticism.

#BREAKING | Adipurush Movie Controversy: Legal notice sent to Adipurush makers and actors



‘Hindu religion was insulted’ @mihirz shares more details | Join broadcast @AnushaSoni23 pic.twitter.com/ei6mn9tkLA — News18 (@CNNnews18) October 10, 2022

The notice was issued by lawyer Ashish Rai. Ashish Rai told Times Now that the manner the producer and artist of the Adipurush film mocked Indian Hindu civilization is clearly morally objectionable. “Scriptures like Ramayana have a special focus on Hinduism. The manner in which the characters of the Hindu religion Ramayana have been tampered with in the movie Adipurush is objectionable,” he said.

“Due to this, Hindu civilization and religious Ramayana are being insulted. Therefore, keeping these important points in mind, a legal notice has been sent by NCWU to stop the promotion of the Adipurush movie immediately. If this mistake is not rectified in future, appropriate concrete criminal legal action will be taken against the producer and cast of Adipurush,” he further added.

Adipurush received a notice earlier from the Sarva Brahmin Mahasabha demanding its director, Om Raut, to remove controversial scenes from the movie within seven days or risk legal repercussions. The notice was sent by Advocate Kamlesh Sharma on behalf of Pt. Suresh Mishra, the national president of the Sarva Brahmin Mahasabha.

“The depiction of Hindu Gods and Goddesses is being done in a wrong way in this film. In this film, Hindu Gods and Goddesses are shown in a very distorted form, wearing leather clothes and they are being seen speaking in an indecent manner…Ramayana is our history and our spirit, however, in Adipurush, Lord Hanuman is shown as a Mughal,” the notice reads.

On January 12, 2023, Adipurush is scheduled for release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. Saif Ali Khan plays Raavan, also known as Lankesh, while Prabhas plays Lord Ram. Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh play Sita and Lakshman, respectively.