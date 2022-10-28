In order to boost the economy of Uttar Pradesh and create employment opportunities in the state, the Yogi government is going to organize the UP Global Investors Summit (UP GIS 2023) from February 10 to 12 next year. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has set a target of attracting investments of Rs 10 lakh crore in the state through the summit.

For the UP Global Investors Summit, the government aims to connect 19 countries as partner countries, of which five countries have already joined Uttar Pradesh. Mexico and Thailand are also going to join as partner countries for the UP Investors Summit 2023. Talks are in the final stages. It is notable that more than 10 thousand delegates from all over the world are going to attend Uttar Pradesh for the Global Investors Summit.

The Yogi Adityanath government has hit the ground running to attract major business and industrial groups of the world to invest in the state. Senior officials of the UP government have also held extensive discussions in this regard with the Indian High Commissioners and Ambassadors appointed to 118 countries of the world who visited India recently. The government’s entire emphasis is on vigorously promoting UP GIS 2023 through Indian missions working abroad. For this, there is a plan to publicize UP GIS 2023 through the websites of all embassies, high commissions, and consulates of India.

Senior officials of the Yogi Adityanath government are sharing information about the targeted companies, especially those who want to invest in India, with Indian missions working abroad. Apart from this, discussions are also going on continuously to invite foreign companies interested in investing in India to UP GIS 2023. Discussions are also being held with Indian High Commissioners, Ambassadors, and Consulates on investment-centric policy. The state government is also preparing a new policy for various sectors at a rapid pace.

The government’s focus is on influential NRIs living abroad, whose roots are connected to Uttar Pradesh. The Yogi Adityanath government is also considering bringing migrants from Uttar Pradesh living in all the target countries on one platform. Apart from this, talks have also started with important business organizations and departments of host countries for the roadshow. Indian mission officials have also been asked to appoint nodal officers for UP GIS, whom UP government officials can always be in touch with.

England, Mauritius, France, Denmark, and Singapore are set to become partner countries at the UP Global Investors Summit. Talks with Mexico and Thailand are in the final stages. Apart from this, top officials of the government are also engaged in mission mode to enlist America, Germany, Canada, United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, Japan, Israel, Russia, Belgium, Brazil, Australia, and South Africa as partner countries. In November, roadshows are scheduled to be organized by the government in 21 cities in all the targeted 19 countries. For this, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath himself along with his key ministers will visit different countries.