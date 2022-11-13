The final match of the ICC T20 World Cup is being played between Pakistan and England on Sunday, 13 November 2022. It is being played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia. After the initial setback in this match, the condition of the Pakistan cricket team looks fragile. Meanwhile, a video of Pakistani girls is becoming increasingly viral on social media, in which the girls are seen praying for the victory of the Pakistan cricket team.

In the viral video, the girls are seen in school uniforms. The girls are also holding the Flag of Pakistan in their hands. In the video, a girl is seen praying for Pakistan’s victory and talking about the poor performance of England batsmen, on which other girls are seen saying ‘Ameen’.

In the video, the girl says, “Let Josh Butler and Alex Hales fail” to which the other girls say ‘Ameen.’ The next, the girl says “Let Mohammad Rizwan hit sixes” after which the other girls sitting there once again say ‘Ameen.’ Not only this but in the video, the girls are also seen praying for the courage of Pakistani bowlers to pick England’s wickets, to give strength to Babar Azam for hard-hitting, and for no rain in the match.

However, even after this, the condition of Pakistan remains very critical. Be it captain Babar Azam or Mohammad Rizwan and Haris, top order batsmen of Pakistan failed miserably in front of England bowlers. This is the reason why Pakistan has scored just 137 runs at the loss of 8 wickets in 20 overs against England. That is, England now has a target of 138 runs.

England has scored 71 after losing 3 wickets in 10 overs so far, and the winning target is not very far for them.

After losing the first two matches, Pakistan’s hopes of reaching the semi-finals were over. But, after South Africa’s defeat at the hands of the Netherlands, Pakistan reached the semi-finals. In the semi-final match, they defeated New Zealand. Now, they are playing the final match against England, who reached the final by defeating India.

Pakistan and England have won the T20 World Cup once each. Pakistan became the world champion of T20 cricket in 2009 and England in 2010. That is, whichever team wins the final on Sunday, November 13, 2022, will become the T20 World Cup winner for the second time.