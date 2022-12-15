West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said that the state will unofficially raise the demand for ‘Bharat Ratna’ for actor Amitabh Bachchan as there is no other icon like him in the country. She made this remark after the veteran actor said that questions are being raised on civil liberties and freedom of expression. Both of them shared the dais on Thursday 15th December 2022 to inaugurate the 28th Kolkata International Film Festival.

Amitabh Bachchan said, “The 1952 cinematograph act set out the structure of censorship as it stands today upheld by the film certification board. But even now, ladies and gentlemen, and I am sure my colleagues on stage will agree, questions are being raised on civil liberties and freedom of expression.”

He also thanked Kolkata for giving him his first job and for giving Jaya Bachchan her first film. Amitabh Bachchan added, “Kolkata is my home. I will always remain Kolkata’s son-in-law. The festival has always celebrated an inclusive spirit. I salute you Kolkata for giving me my first job, and for giving Jaya her first film. The pandemic has indeed been ruthless.”

Amitabh Bachchan said, “Film industries all over the world have always propagated courage and faced challenges head-on. Man has always been a social animal and the need to belong to a community and participate in a group activity is a primal human need.”

Bachchan also talked about change in the entertainment industry. He said, “since early times there have been change in content. Subjects have varied. From mythological films to art house to angry young men to the current brand of historical couched in fictionalised jingoism and moral policing the range has kept audience kept reflecting on politics and social issues through single screens and OTTs.”

Mamata Banerjee, while addressing the program hailed Amitabh Bachchan for his contribution to the cinema. She said, “Although not officially, but from Bengal, we will raise this demand to honor Amitabh Bacchan with the Bharat Ratna award for his contribution to Indian cinema for such a long time. As a human being, he is also great.”

Mamata Banerjee further said, “Amitabh Bachchan has come and elaborately said what no one of us can say.” By saying so, she was essentially indicating the issue of the freedom of expression Bachchan raised.

Kolkata Film Festival is being held after a gap of three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and it saw a grand opening ceremony. While Amitabh Bachchan inaugurated the event, Shah Rukh Khan, Jaya Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Arijit Singh, Shatrughan Sinha, Mahesh Bhatt, Kumar Sanu, Saurabh Ganguli and several other dignitaries were present at the event. Apart from CM Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose also attended the inauguration event at Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata.

A total of 183 movies will be screened in 10 theatres across the city from December 16 to 22.