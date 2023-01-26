Thursday, January 26, 2023
Updated:

On August 11, of this year 'Gadar' starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, will release a sequel.
Gadar, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, will return with a sequel on August 11 of this year. (Source: IMDb)
34

Gadar 2 marks the reunion of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel as the blockbuster film gets set to release its sequel, 21 years after the original film’s release. The movie’s creators and cast unveiled Gadar 2’s look, its poster, and its release date on the occasion of Republic Day. The release of Gadar 2 is scheduled for August 11, 2023. Anil Sharma, who directed the first movie, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001), will also helm the sequel.

Sunny Deol also took to Twitter to inform everyone about this much-awaited film. His lead character Tara Singh, a cult hero among Indian film fans, is set to return this Independence Day.

Following the news, social media erupted with excitement, and the internet exploded with jokes and memes about the eagerly anticipated film.

A Twitter user Rahul Yadav posted a video of the iconic hand-pump scene from the original movie, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, to welcome the news of the sequel.

Another Twitter user named Mudreeekk shared a famous dialogue from Sunny Deol’s superhit movie, Damini, to share his excitement about the upcoming film.

Another Twitter user, Utkarsh Sharma, posted a clip from the first Gadar film and said, “Tara Singh is getting ready to unveil the first look of Gadar 2 on January 26.”

In a witty show of humour, a Twitter user posted a Batman gif with lines from Sunny Deol’s popular song from the first Gadar movie, “Main nikla gaddi leke.”

Gadar 2 is produced by Zee Studios which is known for taking up path-breaking endeavors like The Kashmir Files. Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkasrh Sharma will all reprise their respective roles as Tara Singh, Sakeena, and Jeete in the sequel. Luv Sinha, Simrat Kaur, Manish Wadhwa, and Gaurav Chopra also play significant parts in the sequel.

