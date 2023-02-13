There is a constant influx of Rohingyas into India. 69 of them arrived from Bangladesh around 10:30 in the morning, at Malacca Jetty in Car Nicobar, the northernmost of the Nicobar Islands. According to reports, the refugees moored their boat, named ‘Ma-Babar Doa’ (blessings of parents), at the inoperational Malacca Jetty.

The boat was occupied by 19 men, 22 women and 28 children. They claimed that they landed in Andaman and Nicobar as a result of severe weather and their boat ran out of fuel. Furthermore, they revealed that two weeks prior, they had left a relief camp.

The coast guard, police and a disaster management team reached the location as soon as they had the information. Security personnel brought food, water and medicines for them. Officials confirmed that the medical assessment of these individuals is underway and that nothing can be disclosed at the moment. Moreover, this information has been shared with the Ministries of Home Affairs and External Affairs. The jetty is being kept off-limits to the general public.

Car Nicobar has an Indian Air Force (IAF) base which is located in IAF Camp village.

A boat carrying 66 Rohingyas from Bangladesh, was intercepted in January 2020 close to Tarmugli Island, around 34 km away from North Sentinel Island, which is off-limits and home to the isolated Sentinelese tribe.

Human Rights Watch estimates that there are 40,000 Rohingya people in India and at least 20,000 of whom have registered with the UN Human Rights Commission.