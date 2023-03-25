Saturday, March 25, 2023
Karnataka: Congress leader Siddaramaiah slaps his supporter in Bengaluru, video goes viral

Siddaramaiah slapped a supporter after that person came ahead from the crowd to meet him outside his residence

OpIndia Staff
siddaramaiah
Siddaramaiah slapped his supporter in Bengaluru. Image Source: Twitterhandle of Hindustan Times
On Friday, 24th March 2023, Karnataka’s senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah slapped one of his supporters in Bengaluru. The incident took place at his residence when many of his supporters had come there to meet him.

In the viral video, it is seen that the former chief minister of Karnataka is surrounded by people outside his residence. At this time, one of his supporters comes ahead from the crowd to meet him. Siddaramaiah is seen slapping that supporter. He slapped his supporter so hard that its sound is clearly heard in the viral video.

This is not the first time that Siddaramaiah has humiliated his own supporters in this manner. Earlier, on 4th September 2019, he slapped his follower at Mysore airport. It was seen in the video that Siddaramaiah’s supporter moved forward to shake hands with him when he went to the airport. But instead of shaking hands, Siddaramaiah gave him a tight slap. When the video of this incident went viral, people called him to be arrogant.

This time in the Karnataka assembly elections, Siddaramaiah will contest from the Varuna constituency. His name appeared in the first list of candidates released by Congress.

Siddaramaiah is known for his anti-Modi remarks which he keeps making once in a while. He even went on to compare Narendra Modi with Hitler on Sunday, 22nd January 2023. Siddaramaiah said, “He is the Prime Minister, let him come. We don’t have any problems. However, if he says a hundred times that the BJP will come to power, I will make it clear that will not happen. People will not believe it, but what happened to Hitler? For a few days, he walked around pompously. What became of Mussolini and Franco? He (PM Modi) will also walk around like this for a few days.”

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

