On Friday, 24th March 2023, Karnataka’s senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah slapped one of his supporters in Bengaluru. The incident took place at his residence when many of his supporters had come there to meet him.

In the viral video, it is seen that the former chief minister of Karnataka is surrounded by people outside his residence. At this time, one of his supporters comes ahead from the crowd to meet him. Siddaramaiah is seen slapping that supporter. He slapped his supporter so hard that its sound is clearly heard in the viral video.

#WATCH | LoP and former #Karnataka CM #Siddaramaiah slaps a supporter who came to meet him at his residence in Bengaluru earlier today



(ANI video)

This is not the first time that Siddaramaiah has humiliated his own supporters in this manner. Earlier, on 4th September 2019, he slapped his follower at Mysore airport. It was seen in the video that Siddaramaiah’s supporter moved forward to shake hands with him when he went to the airport. But instead of shaking hands, Siddaramaiah gave him a tight slap. When the video of this incident went viral, people called him to be arrogant.

Watch: Congress leader and ex-Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah slaps his aide outside Mysuru airport.

This time in the Karnataka assembly elections, Siddaramaiah will contest from the Varuna constituency. His name appeared in the first list of candidates released by Congress.

Congress party announces the first list of 124 candidates for Karnataka Assembly Elections.



Names of former CM Siddaramaiah, and State party president DK Shivakumar are present in the first list. pic.twitter.com/TC9vXJfrX5 — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2023

Siddaramaiah is known for his anti-Modi remarks which he keeps making once in a while. He even went on to compare Narendra Modi with Hitler on Sunday, 22nd January 2023. Siddaramaiah said, “He is the Prime Minister, let him come. We don’t have any problems. However, if he says a hundred times that the BJP will come to power, I will make it clear that will not happen. People will not believe it, but what happened to Hitler? For a few days, he walked around pompously. What became of Mussolini and Franco? He (PM Modi) will also walk around like this for a few days.”