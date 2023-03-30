Thursday, March 30, 2023
HomeNews ReportsIndore temple stepwell collapse: Death toll rises to 13
News Reports
Updated:

Indore temple stepwell collapse: Death toll rises to 13

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced Rs 5 lakh exgratia to the kin of the deceased while Rs 50,000 to the injured.

ANI
Indore stepwell
Image Source: Zee News
12

The death toll in the Indore temple stepwell collapse incident rose to 13, informed Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Thursday.

“Nineteen people were rescued. As per the latest information, 11 bodies have been recovered -of which 10 were women and one man. Of the 19 people who were rescued, two died. So, a total of 13 have died. An order has been given to probe into the incident,” Mishra told reporters.

The incident took place during Ram Navami celebrations at the Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal Temple in the Patel Nagar area.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced Rs 5 lakh exgratia to the kin of the deceased while Rs 50,000 to the injured.

“An ex-gratia amount of Rs 5 lakh will be given to next of kin of deceased while Rs 50,000 will be given to the injured,” Chouhan told reporters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to take stock of the situation.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, “Extremely pained by the mishap in Indore. Spoke to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and took an update on the situation. The State Government is spearheading rescue and relief work at a quick pace. My prayers with all those affected and their families.”

The incident occurred at around 12 pm on Thursday when devotees were offering prayers during a hawan at the temple on the occasion of Ram Navami.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsIndore temple collapse
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
626,470FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com