Wednesday, March 22, 2023
HomeNews ReportsJharkhand: Four-day-old baby dies after a policeman allegedly steps on him during a raid
News Reports
Updated:

Jharkhand: Four-day-old baby dies after a policeman allegedly steps on him during a raid

According to sources, a team under Sangam Pathak, in charge of Deori police station, reached the house of one Bhushan Pandey to arrest him in the wee hours. When the family members did not open the door, the team forcibly tried to enter inside and a policeman jumped on the bed where the innocent baby was asleep, which allegedly crushed him to death.

OpIndia Staff
Representational image
11

Tragedy struck in the Kosogondodighi village of the Giridih district in Jharkhand when a four-day-old baby lost his life in a police raid. A policeman allegedly stepped on the 4-day-old baby while conducting a raid to arrest his grandfather.

It is learnt that during the operation, one of the policemen allegedly stepped on the baby. According to sources, a team under Sangam Pathak, in charge of Deori police station, reached the house of one Bhushan Pandey to arrest him in the wee hours. When the family members did not open the door, the team forcibly tried to enter inside and a policeman jumped on the bed where the innocent baby was asleep, which allegedly crushed him to death.

The family of the deceased baby is understandably devastated by the tragic turn of events.

“It has been alleged that a four-day-old boy died when the police went there to execute two non-bailable warrants issued by the court. Prima facie, external injuries have not been found on the baby’s body. It has been sent for postmortem examination,” Giridih Superintendent of Police Amit Renu told PTI.

“I managed to flee when the police came knocking around 3.20 am. But the police managed to enter the house. My other family members also stepped out. The child was sleeping on one of the beds inside one of the rooms. The policemen stepped on the bed looking for me and stepped on the child. When the family members went in, they saw the child dead,” Bhushan Pandey said.

The incident has caused outrage and shock among members of the community, with many expressing their anger at the police department’s actions. The family and their supporters have called for a murder case to be registered against all the police officers present on the scene. It is noted that after this disturbing incident happened, the Police didn’t arrest Bhushan Pandey.

The CM of Jharkhand Hemant Soren directed the authorities to investigate the matter. The video of Bhushan Pandey was widely shared on social media, people tagged Hemant Soren after which he directed the authorities to look into the matter.

Meanwhile, the incident has once again highlighted the need for police reforms in the country. The incident has raised questions about the conduct of the police during raids and their sensitivity towards human life. It is hoped that the incident will prompt the authorities to take necessary steps to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
625,362FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com