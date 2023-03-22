Jharkhand: Four-day-old baby dies after a policeman allegedly steps on him during a raid

Tragedy struck in the Kosogondodighi village of the Giridih district in Jharkhand when a four-day-old baby lost his life in a police raid. A policeman allegedly stepped on the 4-day-old baby while conducting a raid to arrest his grandfather.

It is learnt that during the operation, one of the policemen allegedly stepped on the baby. According to sources, a team under Sangam Pathak, in charge of Deori police station, reached the house of one Bhushan Pandey to arrest him in the wee hours. When the family members did not open the door, the team forcibly tried to enter inside and a policeman jumped on the bed where the innocent baby was asleep, which allegedly crushed him to death.

The family of the deceased baby is understandably devastated by the tragic turn of events.

“It has been alleged that a four-day-old boy died when the police went there to execute two non-bailable warrants issued by the court. Prima facie, external injuries have not been found on the baby’s body. It has been sent for postmortem examination,” Giridih Superintendent of Police Amit Renu told PTI.

“I managed to flee when the police came knocking around 3.20 am. But the police managed to enter the house. My other family members also stepped out. The child was sleeping on one of the beds inside one of the rooms. The policemen stepped on the bed looking for me and stepped on the child. When the family members went in, they saw the child dead,” Bhushan Pandey said.

The incident has caused outrage and shock among members of the community, with many expressing their anger at the police department’s actions. The family and their supporters have called for a murder case to be registered against all the police officers present on the scene. It is noted that after this disturbing incident happened, the Police didn’t arrest Bhushan Pandey.

The CM of Jharkhand Hemant Soren directed the authorities to investigate the matter. The video of Bhushan Pandey was widely shared on social media, people tagged Hemant Soren after which he directed the authorities to look into the matter.

Meanwhile, the incident has once again highlighted the need for police reforms in the country. The incident has raised questions about the conduct of the police during raids and their sensitivity towards human life. It is hoped that the incident will prompt the authorities to take necessary steps to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future