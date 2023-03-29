Ahead of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections, Congress president DK Shivakumar threw currency notes on people during a rally on Tuesday. The party had organized the ‘Praja Dhwani Yatra’ in Srirangapatna ahead of the elections. The Congress president was seen throwing Rs 500 currency notes on the artists near Bevinahalli in Mandya district during the Yatra.

According to the reports, Shivakumar is a candidate for the chief minister position if Congress wins the next election. The Congress leader participated in a chariot procession and climbed atop a bus to grab currency notes before throwing them on people as a part of the procession.

The video of the incident went viral over the internet in which the leader could be seen throwing cash and waving at the people near Bevinahalli in Mandya district during the Yatra. The other party leaders meanwhile could be seen waving the party flags at the rally.

#WATCH | Karnataka Congress Chief DK Shivakumar was seen throwing Rs 500 currency notes on the artists near Bevinahalli in Mandya district during the ‘Praja Dhwani Yatra’ organized by Congress in Srirangapatna. (28.03) pic.twitter.com/aF2Lf0pksi — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2023

Shivakumar, a Vokkaliga, has already requested support from the Vokkaliga community, which is a significant voting group in the ancient Mysuru or southern Karnataka area. Mandya is a JD(S) stronghold, and the local party gained all seven seats in the district in the 2018 Assembly elections.

If the Congress party wins the next elections in May, Siddaramaiah, and Shivakumar both are the main aspirants for the chief ministerial post. The two now compete for political superiority as a result of this.

Legislative Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in Karnataka before May 2023 to elect all 224 members of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. The Election Commission is likely to announce dates for the 2023 Karnataka assembly election at 11.30 am today.