On Monday, the National Commission for Protection of Childs Rights took suo moto cognisance in the matter where a 7-year-old girl was killed in human sacrifice in Tiljala, Kolkata. The child rights body has issued a notice to the DGP and the Chief Secretary of West Bengal and asked for a factual report on the issue within 48 hours.

The NCPCR action in the case came hours after reports emerged that on Sunday (March 26) night, in Kolkata’s Tiljala neighbourhood, Alok Kumar brutally attacked and killed a 7-year-old girl. According to the authorities, the accused was asked to sacrifice a child in order to guarantee that his wife would give birth to a healthy child.

The cops located the minor’s body in the same building from where she had been kidnapped earlier in the day. To ascertain whether or not the youngster had been sexually abused, the body was sent for post-mortem examination.

According to the girl’s parents, she was sent to dump the garbage at the nearby garbage- bin on Sunday morning and could not be located after that. The police were informed and the cops doubted that the girl or her body might have been hidden in one of the adjacent residences. After hours of searching, the police found the child’s body in the same building from where she went missing earlier.

Later in the day, angry neighbours of a seven-year-old girl took to the streets to protest against Kolkata police. Alleging that the police “delayed” in searching for the missing girl, locals staged protests outside the Tiljala Police Station and carried out vandalism in the area damaging several vehicles on Sunday night demanding strict action against the culprit.

On Monday morning the locals once again put up blockades on the roads of the Tiljala area accusing the Kolkata police of taking action against the protestors rather than the culprits.

The police had actually detained three persons including a woman for their alleged involvement in the vandalism on Sunday night. Demanding the release of the detained persons, local people on Monday morning put up blockades on the roads of the Tiljala area.

The protestors also blockaded the key EM Bypass and railway tracks in the South Sealdah section disrupting road traffic and train services, on Monday afternoon.