Angry with Mamata govt over delay in probe of a minor girl’s rape and murder, irate locals block roads and vandalise police vehicles in Kolkata

In the midst of the chaos, a video of a local woman accusing the Tiljala police of callousness has surfaced.

OpIndia Staff
Image source: Jagran
On Sunday, March 26, angry neighbours of a seven-year-old girl who was allegedly killed after being sexually molested in Kolkata’s Tiljala area, took to the streets to protest against Kolkata police, working at the behest of TMC supremo and WB CM Mamata Banerjee. The minor girl had reportedly gone missing on Sunday morning and locals accused the police of delaying the probe into the matter.

Alleging that the police “delayed” in searching for the missing girl, locals staged protests outside the Tiljala Police Station and carried out vandalism in the area damaging several vehicles on Sunday night demanding strict action against the culprit.

On Monday morning the locals once again put up blockades on the roads of the Tiljala area accusing the Kolkata police of taking action against the protestors rather than the culprits.

The police had actually detained three persons including a woman for their alleged involvement in the vandalism on Sunday night. Demanding the release of the detained persons, local people on Monday morning put up blockades on the roads of the Tiljala area.

The protestors also blockaded the key EM Bypass and railway tracks in the South Sealdah section disrupting road traffic and train services, on Monday afternoon.

The police officers claimed that three police vehicles were ransacked while one of them was torched. They also said that the locals pelted policemen with stones when a huge team of security forces reached there in order to disperse them.

In the midst of the chaos, a video of a local woman accusing the Tiljala police of callousness has surfaced. She blamed the Kolkata police for siding with the offender and acting arbitrarily against those calling for justice.

Reportedly, the protests erupted following the sudden disappearance of a seven-year-old girl on Sunday morning. After an extensive search, policemen reportedly found her body in one of the flats in an apartment block in the locality. The girl, a resident of Kustia’s Shri Dhar Roy Road in Kolkata’s Tiljala area, was allegedly killed after being sexually molested by one of her neighbours.

The police said that are discovering the body of the child, they arrested the flat owner and sent the deceased’s body for post-mortem examination.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

