After Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui refuted allegations made by his wife Aaliya, originally Anjana Kishor Pandey, that he had kicked his wife and children out of the house at midnight, Aaliya has now levelled fresh allegations against her husband calling him an “irresponsible father”.

Aaliya alleged that Siddiqui’s manager had hugged her daughter inappropriately. She also added that despite raising objections to his alleged inappropriate behaviour, the manager continued to do so repeatedly.

According to Aaliya Siddiqui, Nawazuddin sent his minor daughter to Dubai along with his male manager and instructed her to stay in the same hotel room. According to Aaliya, none of this happened with her knowledge or consent. According to Aaliya, this manager repeatedly touched her daughter inappropriately during this time even as she persistently objected. Nawazuddin, she claimed, cannot refute this act because neither he nor Aalia herself were present at that time.

Aaliya Siddiqui claimed that despite all this, Nawazuddin blindly trusted his manager. When she objected to the manager’s inappropriate behavior with her daughter, she said, she was intimidated. Aaliya argued that she has enough evidence to back up this claim.

“Let these facts be clearly known to your paid PR agencies who are trying to portray you (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) as a hero and family man,” a statement issued by Aaliya read.

Aaliya continued by claiming that Nawazuddin is using his political and financial power to file a case of trespass against her.

Moreover, Aaliya Siddiqui charged bias on the part of the police. She said that neither she nor the kids received any care from her spouse. Nawazuddin allegedly urged his Ammi to remove her from the house because he didn’t want to meet her, according to Aaliya. Moreover, Aaliya uploaded an audio recording of her conversation with Nawazuddin in which Nawazuddin is heard saying that his manager has his trust and she can file a police complaint if she wants.

With the caption “This is Nawaz reality,” Aaliya posted the audio clip to Instagram. When Aaliya questioned Nawaz on the audio clip about granting his male manager permission to take their daughter abroad, the actor responded, “They look after my work. I gave him permission because I trust him. Tumhe na ho! You don’t trust anybody (tumhe toh kisi pe bharosa nahi hai). File a police complaint if that’s what you want to do. Mujhe Yakeen hai uss aadmi pe, mujhe bharosa hai.”

It is notable that Aaliya Siddiqui was Anjana Kishor Pandey before getting married to the actor. She changed her name to allegedly please the family members of Nawazuddin Siddiqui. In 2020, she said that she is sticking to her original identity after a dispute with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. However, she continues to run her social media handles as Aaliya Siddiqui.