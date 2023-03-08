On 7th March 2023, Jan Adhikar Party president and former MP Pappu Yadav shared a video from his Twitter handle in which a Bihari worker shared the details of the violent incidents which allegedly occurred in Tamil Nadu against the Bihari workers. Pappu Yadav has accused the Bihar state government of booking journalists for suppressing the case. Notably, the state government and the police are denying claims of alleged violence against workers from Hindi-speaking areas, especially from Bihar, working in Tamil Nadu.

In the caption of the video he shared on his Twitter handle, Pappu Yadav wrote, “Is that also a lie? Is this also a rumour? How long will Bihar’s leaders continue to be a toy in the hands of Tamil Nadu police? The way Bihar Police is filing cases against journalists to suppress this matter, then what is the difference between the BJP government and them?”

In the video shared with this tweet, a Bihari youth who worked in Tamil Nadu narrated an incident of alleged violence. He said, “This incident took place with me on March 3. I returned to my room after finishing my job that day, at around 7 pm. Two people came and started beating me. They snatched the money and mobile that I had. They asked me something, about the name of a particular place. As soon as I told them, they started beating me. Both of the attackers were Tamils.”

“They attacked me with a knife. I sustained these injuries. I somehow escaped from there. They attacked me with a knife and I have wounds in the chest, and in my back. The owner for who I worked, took me to the hospital and ensured that I get treatment. However, the hospital did not take any police cases. My owner told me that if we ask for a police case, this hospital may refuse to treat me. We told them that I got injured at the building site I was working at,” he further added.

In the video, another young man says that when he (the victim) spoke in Hindi, they attacked him with a knife. Another young man says Biharis are being slaughtered like animals, and there is a great injustice happening there.

It is notable that Pappu Yadav has been vocal about the alleged violence against the Bihari workers in Tamil Nadu right from the beginning. On 6th March 2023, he tweeted, “I am not ready to accept that nothing has happened to the Bihari people in Tamil Nadu. The government is hiding the matter under pressure. Is it a coincidence that many labourers from Bihar, Jharkhand, and UP died there in 10-15 days? According to the police, all of them were killed in an accident or in a mutual fight. How did this happen?”

Even before that, on 5th March 2023, Pappu Yadav said that he visited the house of Pawan Yadav, a resident of Dhadhour village in Sikandra Jamui, who was killed in Tamil Nadu. Pappu Yadav wrote in that tweet, “People who enjoy political gains on account of Bihar are either busy playing Holi or have become the pawns of the Tamil Nadu administration. But we will fight for justice.”

It is pertinent to note that the Tamil Nadu police have called the videos claiming the violent hate crimes to be fake. According to the police, most of the viral videos claiming the alleged hate crimes have no connection with the migrant Hindi-speaking labourers.