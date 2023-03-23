The disappearance of Dr. Sanjay Kumar, who went missing from Patna in Bihar on March 1, continues to remain a mystery. Dr. Sanjay Kumar’s brother-in-law Bollywood actor Shekhar Suman has raised this issue in the media and said that he will also talk to CM Nitish Kumar for appropriate action.

Dr Sanjay Kumar has not been found despite several attempts in the last 22 days. Dr. Sanjay Kumar’s wife is Shekhar Suman’s sister. Family members have said that Kumar is a straightforward man who has no past enmity with anyone.

Shekhar Suman said, “We are very worried. This problem has arisen all of a sudden in a family that was living happily. This is worse than the worst nightmares. Even after 22 days, we are unable to understand where did he physically disappear. If he committed suicide, then where is the dead body? If he jumped from the Ganga bridge at 7:42 o’clock then how is it possible that nobody saw him? If he walked away, how long he kept on walking? Till horizon? Where did he go?”

Shekhar Suman further added, “We hoped that the police gives us at least some clue so that we also try to investigate in that direction, but the police could not give any clue after 22 days. Where did he go? Is there no camera? No record? Tomorrow anyone may disappear just like that. This matter should be investigated properly. However, I don’t claim that the current investigation is lacking somewhere on the part of the police. Yes, they are doing whatever they can but the main hurdle, in this case, is that we have no further CCTV footage. I am demanding CBI inquiry because I feel that maybe the agency is more capable when it comes to solving such complex cases. Maybe there has not been any such big case on the state level before. So if the agency joins in and the police jointly work with them, maybe we can hope for better results.”

Talking about the police investigation so far, Shekhar Suman said, “The only assurance they give us is that they say we are looking into it. But my only question is, till when? A month? Two months? Two years? Twenty years? There is no past history, he had no enmity with anyone. Also, there is no threatening phone call or demand for any ransom. Was he kidnapped? Did he commit suicide? Police should tell us something, and we will believe that story. The case should get some direction or some definite closure but that’s not happening. We will definitely meet the chief minister and request that this case should reach a conclusion.”

Dr. Sanjay Kumar, head of the pharmacology department at Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH), Patna went missing on March 1, Wednesday. He had left in the evening for Muzaffarnagar for the inspection of a college there. On Thursday, the family of Dr. Kumar filed a case of kidnapping at Patrakar Nagar police station.

The car in which Kumar said he is going to travel was later found abandoned at Mahatma Gandhi Setu connecting Patna and Hajipur. Both the mobile phones of the doctor were also recovered from the abandoned car.

Dr. Kumar’s wife Saloni Kumari is a retired professor from the College of Commerce, Arts, and Science. She last spoke to her husband at around 7:42 pm on March 1, when he told her that his car got stuck in a traffic jam. Later, despite calling several times, Dr. Kumar did not pick up her calls.