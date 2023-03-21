Star Hockey player Rani Rampal has created history as she becomes the first-ever women’s hockey player to have a stadium named after her. Indian Railways’ Modern Coach Factory (MCF) in Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh, has renamed the hockey stadium as ‘Rani’s Girls Hockey Turf’.

Rani Rampal was present at the inauguration of the stadium along with other staff members. She shared the update via her social media accounts.

Taking to Twitter, Rani said, “Words seem too less to express my happiness and gratitude as I share that the MCF Raebareli has renamed the hockey stadium to ‘Rani’s Girls Hockey Turf’ to honour my contribution to hockey”.

Words seem too less to express my happiness and gratitude as I share that the MCF Raebareli has renamed the hockey stadium to “Rani’s Girls Hockey Turf “to honour my contribution to hockey. pic.twitter.com/sSt59EwDJA — Rani Rampal (@imranirampal) March 20, 2023

Thanking MCF Rae Bareli, she further added, “Thank you so much once again @cpro_mcfrbl for this lifetime recognition. I am sure this will inspire young girls to take up hockey as a sports career.”

Thank you so much once again @cpro_mcfrbl for this lifetime recognition. I am sure this will inspire young girls to take up hockey as a sports career. https://t.co/cAFtFW32yK — Rani Rampal (@imranirampal) March 21, 2023

28-year-old Rani Rampal was born in the factory that produces women’s hockey players in droves, the town of Shahbad in the Kurukshetra district of Haryana. She was coached by Dronacharya awardee Baldev Singh during her early years.

Rani made her senior debut when she was just 14 years old, making her the youngest player in the team. She has represented India 250 times, also serving as the captain in the past when she led India to the Asian Games silver medal in the 2018 Games. Rani Rampal was also the flag bearer of the Indian contingent at the closing ceremony of those games.