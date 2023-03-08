A leave application of an Inspector from Muzaffarnagar has been going viral on the internet. The application written in chaste Hindi cites his angry wife’s demand to go to ‘Mayka’ for Holi as the reason for seeking leave from work. The innocent honesty as well as the reason cited are making the letter go viral on social media.

The letter which was written to the SP by Inspector.

The letter, which is written in the third person and addressed to the Superintendent of Police says, “The applicant respectfully wants to say that his wife hasn’t been able to visit her home on Holi in the last 22 years of their marriage, because of which she is mad at the applicant. She is asking the applicant to go to her home this Holi to celebrate the festival. For this, the applicant needs leave of 10 days. Therefore, it is a humble request of the applicant to offer a leave of 10 days, beginning 04.03.2023.”

The applicant Ashok Kumar is serving the UP Police as an inspector in Farrukhabad district.

However, the cop was not granted leave for 10 days as sought in the application. After receiving the leave application, the Superintendent of Police reportedly granted a leave of only 5 days.

This news is the second this year when Police officials are asking for leave citing angry wives. Only two months ago, a newly wedded cop applied for leave citing his wife’s anger over his inability to be with her due to workload. The letter had gone viral on social media, especially on Twitter.

This letter was written in a rather funny language, it said, “The applicant was recently married and his wife is angry because he can’t take leave to be with her. Whenever the applicant calls her, she immediately gives the phone to mother without saying a word. The applicant has promised to be with his wife on the occasion of Nephew’s birthday, and therefore requests you to grant a leave of 7 days, beginning 10.01.2023.”

There was another similar incident from Bhopal where a Police Official cited his wife’s wrath while applying for leave. This incident is from December 2020.

On the one hand, the UP Police is being more and more assertive and tough on criminals and mafias, but seem to be heeding to all requests of their wives.