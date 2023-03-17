A fascinating rendition of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s film Brahmastra‘s song Kesariya has gotten a lot of attention on social media, so much so that Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to compliment the singer, Snehdeep Singh Kalsi, who can be heard effortlessly singing the song in five different languages.

Sharing the video, PM Modi tweeted on March 17, “Came across this amazing rendition by the talented @SnehdeepSK. In addition to the melody, it is a great manifestation of the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.’ Superb!”

Came across this amazing rendition by the talented @SnehdeepSK. In addition to the melody, it is a great manifestation of the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.’ Superb! pic.twitter.com/U2MA3rWJNi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 17, 2023

The Sikh youth seen flawlessly shifting from Malayalam to Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Hindi while maintaining the rhythm and tunes of the song, is Snehdeep Singh Kalsi. Kalsi first shared the rendition on Instagram in July 2022 but it grabbed attention today after Twitter users shared it. He had also shared it on YouTube at that time.

He wrote on Instagram while sharing the video, “Kesariya – ended up covering it in all 5 languages. Wanted to cover it ever since the teaser dropped. Started listening to the versions in different languages and couldn’t help but try all of them.”

He further added, “This one is specially for all my friends and ex colleagues from Bangalore, Chennai and Hyderabad who have been asking for a regional song’s cover since ages.”

Before PM Modi, industrialist Anand Mahindra had also shared the video with praises. The Mahindra Group Chairman retweeted the post initially posted by Satbir Singh. “A Punjabi lad singing Kesariya in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu and Hindi. I don’t know how well as I don’t know southern languages but sounds fabulous. Learning more languages is a beautiful thing. Anyone knows who is he? #IncredibleIndia,” read the video caption.

Anand Mahindra shared the video with this caption, “Just beautiful. This is what an UNBREAKABLE, united India sounds like.”

Just beautiful. This is what an UNBREAKABLE, united India sounds like… https://t.co/HkKSgrNa2y — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 17, 2023

Snehdeep Singh Kalsi identifies himself as a singer and songwriter, and he has posted several covers of Hindi and Punjabi songs on social media.

While this particular rendition of Brahmastra’s song Kesariya has been drawing so much attention, it is worth noting that the movie, which was made on a whopping Rs 410 crore budget, had failed to make an impression on film critics, reviewers and audiences despite all of the hype surrounding it.

The movie starring Bollywood heavyweights such as Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and even Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo role was released on September 9, 2022, in over 8000 screens across the world. It was the most expensive Hindi film ever made at 410 crores, breaking the record of Thugs Of Hindostan which was made at a cost of around 310 crores.

The first-day collection of the movie, however, grossed around 35-36 crore nett in all its versions. Trade website BoxOfficeIndia.com had reported Brahmastra’s collection at around Rs 35-36 crore.

The film not only disappointed its audiences but even film critics and reviewers were not impressed with the movie. Well-known film critic Taran Adarsh had completely written off the movie and called it a ‘king-sized disappointment’. Giving the Ayan Mukherjee directorial movie a two out of five-star rating, Adarsh said that the film was ‘low on content’. He opined that the movie was ‘all gloss, no soul’.

Taran Adarsh was not the only one who was unimpressed with the movie. Many other movie reviewers and media houses gave the movie abysmal ratings ranging from 2 to 3.5 stars out of 5.