Bihar: Vulgar message flashes on LED screen outside Bhagalpur Railway Station, probe underway

In a shocking incident, a vulgar message was shown on the LED screen close to the Ambedkar statue outside the Bhagalpur Railway Station in the state of Bihar. The encounter was documented on video and shared on social media, where it instantly went viralv. The vulgur message is said to have appeared for around 10 minutes on the screen before it 111¹1¹ taken down.

According to the reports, SDO Dhananjay Kumar and DSP Ajay Kumar Chaudhary reached the spot immediately after they received the information about the screen message. The police ordered removal of the screen and cancellation of its connection and launched investigation in the case. The Police has also lodged an FIR in the case.

Ajay Chaudhary, the city’s DSP, asserted that similar incidents frequently make the news for technical reasons. As the police investigated further, a technician was contacted.

The security guard stationed there was reportedly informed of the message by an individual who was on the station premises. According to reports, this message flashed on the screen for around ten minutes.

Investigation revealed that the Municipal Corporation has given the responsibility of beautification of Ambedkar Chowk to Jeevan Jagruti Society. The society had put up a display board at the crossroads. Along with following the traffic rules, other awareness messages were being displayed by the organization.

Someone is believed to have removed the chip on the board and put a chip with obscene information. Later, the police confiscated the board and took it to the police station with them. The President of the organization Dr. Ajay Kumar Singh also reached the spot.

He told the police that the work of beautification of the intersection has been done by the organization. He alleged that someone has deliberately done this kind of act. The Police is also checking the CCTV footages installed in the chowk to identify the accused.

A similar incident had happened in Patna, Bihar. Last month, a pornographic film unexpectedly started playing on the television used for ads at Patna Railway Station. The pornographic film continued to play on dozens of televisions for over three minutes. The GRP and RPF were promptly made aware of the situation by several passengers at the train station who contacted the company airing the television advertisement. The company had aired the adult film.

The railway authorities reported the incident to the police, who then charged the responsible enterprise, Datta Communication. The agency has also been punished and added on a blacklist by the Railways.