Bihar Violence: Hindu women accuse police of entering their homes forcefully, union minister Giriraj Singh says Nitish Kumar is CM of Muslims only

Anurag Thakur asserted that the recent violence that transpired in various districts of the state demonstrates the return of the ‘jungle raj’ in Bihar.

OpIndia Staff
Image via ANI
3

Strong reactions have come up from Union Ministers Anurag Thakur and Giriraj Singh on the violence that erupted in various districts of Bihar on Ram Navami and afterwards. Taking a dig at Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Giriraj Singh said that the Bihar CM should declare himself as the Chief Minister of Muslims exclusively. Meanwhile, Anurag Thakur asserted that the recent violence that transpired in various districts of the state demonstrates the return of the ‘jungle raj’ in Bihar. Moreover, several Hindus have also accused the Bihar administration of torturing them.

Hindus in the Nalanda district of Bihar have alleged that the police had harassed them. Some women have come out with statements alleging that the police broke down their doors. The women said that the police had used a ladder to enter their home and took away the men and that since then the situation has taken such a turn that any Muslim has been able to do the same and try to kill them. With the absence of men, women have also spoken about the lack of food and other essentials in their households.

Additional SP of Nalanda Police stated that Section 144 has been put into effect and that more force has been deployed in the district. Anurag Thakur has criticized Nitish Kumar for the lawlessness in the state. Thakur asserted that Bihar is witnessing a Jungle Raj in the name of law and order. He has compared CM Nitish Kumar’s rule with Lalu Raj.

On the other hand, Nitish Kumar has been urged by Union Minister Giriraj Singh to proclaim himself as the Chief Minister of Muslims exclusively. Giriraj Singh also reminded CM Nitish that even Hindus vote for him. Additionally, he alleged that Bihar’s administrative authorities lacked coordination. Giriraj Singh asserts that without the media, people would not have been aware of the true state of affairs in Bihar.

Giriraj Singh took a swipe at Nitish Kumar by saying that the violence has even spread to his home district. He asserted that the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government has failed to provide security to the general public.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

