Strong reactions have come up from Union Ministers Anurag Thakur and Giriraj Singh on the violence that erupted in various districts of Bihar on Ram Navami and afterwards. Taking a dig at Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Giriraj Singh said that the Bihar CM should declare himself as the Chief Minister of Muslims exclusively. Meanwhile, Anurag Thakur asserted that the recent violence that transpired in various districts of the state demonstrates the return of the ‘jungle raj’ in Bihar. Moreover, several Hindus have also accused the Bihar administration of torturing them.

Hindus in the Nalanda district of Bihar have alleged that the police had harassed them. Some women have come out with statements alleging that the police broke down their doors. The women said that the police had used a ladder to enter their home and took away the men and that since then the situation has taken such a turn that any Muslim has been able to do the same and try to kill them. With the absence of men, women have also spoken about the lack of food and other essentials in their households.

पुलिस हमारे घरों के सामने सीढ़ी लगाकर ऊपर चढ़ी और दरवाजे तोड़कर घर के सभी पुरुषों को अपने साथ ले गई। अगर रात में कोई मुस्लिम आएगा तो वह हम सबको मार ही देंगें। हमारे पुरुष घर पर नहीं है तो हम क्या खा सकते हैं?: स्थानीय लोगों द्वारा बताया गया, बिहार शरीफ, नालंदा https://t.co/bymyYu1xd9 pic.twitter.com/oR4A89MAcn — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) April 2, 2023

Additional SP of Nalanda Police stated that Section 144 has been put into effect and that more force has been deployed in the district. Anurag Thakur has criticized Nitish Kumar for the lawlessness in the state. Thakur asserted that Bihar is witnessing a Jungle Raj in the name of law and order. He has compared CM Nitish Kumar’s rule with Lalu Raj.

On the other hand, Nitish Kumar has been urged by Union Minister Giriraj Singh to proclaim himself as the Chief Minister of Muslims exclusively. Giriraj Singh also reminded CM Nitish that even Hindus vote for him. Additionally, he alleged that Bihar’s administrative authorities lacked coordination. Giriraj Singh asserts that without the media, people would not have been aware of the true state of affairs in Bihar.

“मुख्यमंत्री आप कह दें कि आप केवल मुसलमानों के मुख्यमंत्री हैं, आप कह दें हिंदू नालंदा छोड़ दें… लेकिन आपको भी वोट देने वाले लोग हिंदू भी हैं।”



केंद्रीय मंत्री गिरिराज सिंह नीतीश कुमार पर बरस गए, बिहार में अलग-अलग जगहों पर हुई हिंसा को लेकर सुनिए क्या-क्या कहा।#NitishKumar… pic.twitter.com/grmuc5iyVz — Bihar Tak (@BiharTakChannel) April 2, 2023

Giriraj Singh took a swipe at Nitish Kumar by saying that the violence has even spread to his home district. He asserted that the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government has failed to provide security to the general public.