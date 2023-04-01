Amidst the violence orchestrated in the Shibpur area of Howrah during Ram Navami, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee continued to refer to Ramzan to defend the accused ‘minorities’.

While being quizzed by ‘journalist’ Rajdeep Sardesai about the role of Islamists in the Howrah riots, the Bengal CM claimed that they played no role in the violence and were instead busy with Ramzan and Namaz.

“There are also images that show anti-social elements from the minority communities (Muslims) also involved in stone pelting… I want to understand whether your government will act against anyone, Hindu or Muslim, who is involved in the violence,” Sardesai inquired.

The West Bengal Chief Minister in her reply claimed, “Minority community was not at all involved as they were busy with Ramzan and Namaz.” During her interaction with the journalist, she attempted to paint the accused as the victims.

At about 2 minutes 42 seconds into the conversation, Mamata Banerjee said, “We are helping all the minority people whose houses have been burnt and whose shops have been broken.” Such an assurance was not provided to the Hindu community despite being at the receiving end of the attack.

In an act of monkey balancing, Mamata Banerjee conceded that the perpetrators of the Howrah riots were not Hindus. Soon after, she claimed that the violence was committed by goons brought from other states and made sweeping references to ‘outsiders.’

At about 7 minutes and 21 seconds, the West Bengal CM claimed, “It is not communal violence. It is a deliberate attempt to create violence, stoke panic among the minorities, and beat the minorities.”

Later, during the telephone interview, Mamata blamed the BJP for disturbing the peace in the State under the pretext of Ram Navami. “It is BJP-created criminal violence. Their intention was to attack minorities. They have already broken their houses,” Mamata Banerjee continued with the fear-mongering.

“We will compensate. We will give all the relief to them whoever house is being broken. I do not know which community or caste but we will provide full help,” she said.

Muslims don’t commit ‘injustice’ during Ramzan: Mamata Banerjee

While speaking about the riots in Howrah on Thursday (March 30), Mamata Banerjee claimed, “I have said several times that I will not stop public processions of Ram Navami. You go and do it peacefully. I have instructed the same to my party.”

“The police were given direct instructions – There was Annapurna Puja on one side and Muslims were observing Ramzan fast (Roja) on the other. We have 33% Muslims in the State. Their families observe fast during Ramzan,” she added.

“Ai somoi ta tara kunu anyay kore na karon ata holo Allah er kache oder sacrifice (During Ramzan, Muslims don’t commit ‘injustice’ as this is the time of sacrifice for Allah),” the West Bengal Chief Minister dismissed the role of Islamists in the violence.

Mamata Banerjee had earlier insinuated that violence occurs when Hindus take out Ram Navami processions through ‘Muslim areas.’

“I want to request those who are taking out the Ram Navami procession, please do but do it peacefully. Kindly avoid Muslim areas as Ramzan is going on. Celebrate peacefully but don’t try to create violence. Don’t get provoked,” she was heard saying.