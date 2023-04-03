West Bengal continues to burn while the ruling dispensation led by CM Mamata Banerjee is busy whitewashing Islamist atrocities in the state. On Sunday, April 2, a fresh bout of violence erupted in Rishra in West Bengal’s Hooghly district. This came three days after Islamists unleashed mayhem during the Ram Navami procession in the Shibpur area of Howrah in West Bengal.

Yesterday’s incident occurred when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was taking out a ‘Shobha Yatra’ in the area. Miscreants pelted stones at the procession, leaving several people, including one of BJP’s local legislators, gravely injured. Following the incident, prohibitory orders were imposed and the internet was suspended.

According to media reports, BJP MLA Biman Ghosh was injured in the Sunday incident.

BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh, who took part in the rally, shared a video on social media saying stones were pelted from a mosque.

Following the incident, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar wrote to Union home minister Amit Shah late on Sunday evening seeking his intervention. “In view of the deteriorating law and order situation, we immediately seek your kind intervention as per law so that the situation does not go out of control and the life and property of ordinary citizens are saved,” the letter said.

In another tweet, the BJP state president shared a picture of Biman Ghosh, lying on a stretcher. He tweeted, “A sad glimpse of how Hindus are paying the price for being Hindu in West Bengal. BJP MLA Biman ghosh is badly beaten up by the goons supported by Didir police. A harsh reality to accept in the land of Swami Vivekananda and Rabindranath Tagore.”

BJP leader Amit Malviya also took to Twitter to condemn the violence against Hindus in Mamata Banerjee’s West Bengal. Castigating the apathy of the state police working at her behest, he accused the TMC supremo of playing appeasement politics. “Rishra, in Hoogly, is burning. Ramanavami Shobha Yatra has been attacked… Situation is extremely tense. West Bengal Police, as if under instructions, is a mute spectator, as Muslim mobs assault. Mamata Banerjee, after loss in Sagardighi, is desperate to consolidate Muslim vote,” wrote the BJP leader, as he shared a video of the violence unleashed on Hindus and the BJP supporters during the “Sobha Yatra’ on Sunday.

It may be recalled that on Thursday (March 30), stones were pelted on a Ram Navami procession from the terraces of the buildings in the Shibpur area of Howrah. This led to a clash between the Hindu and Muslim groups, leading to violence and arson. Vehicles and shops were also torched during the attack.

Several disturbing videos of the incident went viral on social media. A large contingent of police was deployed to maintain the law and order situation in the area. The cops conducted a flag march, fired tear gas shells and chased away the rioters.

Hours after Islamists ran riots against Hindus celebrating Ram Navami in Howrah, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had attempted to give a clean chit to the perpetrators by first invoking their faith and second, blaming the violence on ‘outsiders.’ She insisted that Hindus should not venture into “Muslim areas” to carry out processions.

However, a day after Mamata Banerjee accused Hindu devotees of carrying out the Ram Navami procession on ‘unauthorized routes’, the organisers of the rally came forward to refute her claims.

While speaking to Republic TV, the organiser of the event confirmed that they had permission to hold the procession. “We have never diverted our route…We are organising Ram Navami rally for the past 10 years,” a member of the organising team emphasised.

The application, a copy of which was shared on Twitter by BJP spokesperson Amit Malviya, also bore the seal of the Howrah Police Commissioner acknowledging its receipt. It was written on March 3 this year and categorically mentioned ‘Shibpur Tram Depot’ as one of the spots on the proposed route of the Ram Navami Shobhayatra Rally.