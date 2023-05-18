On May 13, the Uttar Pradesh Police filed an FIR against a Muslim person named Javed Alam for abducting a minor Hindu girl, assaulting her and then forcefully converting her religion to Islam. The accused also trapped the minor girl in a love affair and forcefully married her. The incident is said to have happened in the Kanpur city of Uttar Pradesh.

As per the FIR copy obtained by OpIndia, the police has booked the accused under sections 363, 366, 506, 323, 376 of the Indian Penal Code and under sections 3 and 4 of the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act and under sections 3 and 5(1) of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition Of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act, 2021.

The Uttar Pradesh police filed the FIR based on the complaint of one of the Hindu activists named Naveen Singh who was informed by an unknown source about the accused who was forcefully taking the girl via Bihar Sampark Kranti Express to Bihar and was assaulting her inside the train.

“I received a call from an unknown number saying that a Muslim boy was hitting a minor girl on the train and was forcing her to travel with him. I immediately called the Kanpur GRP who informed the state police. The boy and the girl were taken into custody by the Police in Lucknow,” Singh said.

The accused identified as Javed Alam belongs to Chapra in Bihar whereas the victim girl belongs to the Siwan region of Bihar. The victim girl who was born in the year 2006 was forcefully abducted by the accused from her home and was taken to Delhi. The accused forced her to stay with him for 8 months and also assaulted her in the meanwhile. He is said to have established physical relations with the girl without her will. The accused also forced the minor girl to change her religion to Islam and then forcefully married her.

Accused identified as Javed Alam has been arrested by the Police.

The victim girl confirmed the event in a video that was posted by one of the journalists of the Organizer named Subhi Vishwakarma. The victim girl in the video could be heard saying that she was forced to convert her religion to Islam and that her name was also changed. She also could be heard saying that she was introduced to the accused through a friend named Armaan Alam.

“I was threatened and told that my family would be murdered and I would be killed if I don’t convert my religion. Some Maulana converted me and gave me a new name,” she said. The girl was also impregnated as per the tweet and was being taken to Bihar via Bihar Sampark Kranti Express.

The accused identified as Javed has been arrested by the GRP and Kanpur police. Further probe in the case in underway.