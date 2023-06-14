Wednesday, June 14, 2023
HomeCrimeDelhi: Rishu and Anand attacked with a knife by Anas, Saqib and another minor...
Delhi: Rishu and Anand attacked with a knife by Anas, Saqib and another minor over Gilli-Danda dispute, two accused arrested, search on for the third

Two boys have been reportedly attacked with knives in the country’s capital on Monday. They were assaulted and wounded in the Jaitpur neighbourhood of Delhi’s Kalindi Kunj police station. Anand Mathur, 19, and Rishu Tiwari, 16, have been named as the victims. While the former is still in critical condition, the latter has been released from the hospital following medical treatment. The entire occurrence was captured on the CCTV camera.

The assailants have been identified as 19-year-old Anas alias Balli, son of Fakruddin, Saqib, son of Alimuddin and another minor. The police are still searching for the juvenile whereas the other two have already been arrested. The police have also filed a report of the incident and began an inquiry.

Rishu Tiwari stated that on Monday evening, he and a companion were travelling by bike. Just as he approached street number 4, he was stopped by a group of boys who were present there. They first started hitting him and then Balli stabbed him. His friend Anand Mathur came to know about this and he came running to intervene in the situation. However, he was also attacked with a knife.

Rishu Tiwari mentioned that he was involved in an altercation with the perpetrator before as well. The matter was also reported to the police once or twice, but no action was initiated.

The culprits admitted during interrogation that they had a fight with the victim on June 1 of last year over a trivial matter in gilli-danda. They have been at odds with one another ever since. Afterwards, as soon as he had the opportunity, he knifed him.

Eyewitnesses told that 4 boys were already standing on the spot on Monday evening and started beating Rishu Tiwari as he arrived there immediately after pulling him from his moving two-wheeler. One of the boys used a knife on him. Afterwards, Anand Mathur reached the location and the accused also attacked him with a knife and injured him severely.

According to Deputy Commissioner Of Police (DCP) Rajesh Dev around 6.45 pm on Monday, a call was made regarding a knife attack in Khadda Colony to the Kalindi Kunj police station. A police team rushed to the site after they received the information. Two youths were found wounded by the police there and were admitted to a hospital for treatment. Anand Mathur and Rishu Tiwari who are the residents of the area were listed as the injured.

The police registered a case and started the investigation. A squad consisting of Sub-Inspector (SI) Vedprakash, Head Constable Gulab Singh, and Constable Samay Singh was assembled under the direction of Station House Officer (SHO) Rajesh Sharma to apprehend the offenders. The police used the CCTV footage, eyewitnesses and statements of the injured to identify the three accused and after receiving a tip, captured two of them. Police further informed that the matter is of mutual animosity.

