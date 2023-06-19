A woman was seen throwing money at the Shivling in the sanctum sanctorum of the Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand. Officials from the temple have asked the police to take the necessary steps on this issue immediately. The woman’s identity is still unknown. The incident was recorded on camera and later released on social media attracting outrage from the devotees.

The footage not only showed the woman acting improperly inside the sacred premises as she disgracefully threw cash around, but it was also reportedly shot right next to the Shivling, where photography and videography are strictly forbidden.

In a press release that was formally released by the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee, temple president Ajendra Ajay acknowledged the viral video and urged the authorities to take appropriate action. He communicated with the district magistrate of Rudraprayag and the superintendent of police to request that she be dealt with swiftly.

Badri-Kedarnath Temple Committee debunks claims of ‘Gold Scam’ at Kedarnath

Earlier, the temple committee of the renowned and revered shrine responded angrily to accusations made on social media that there has been a gold scam at the shrine. Officials from the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) described it as a conspiracy. A

On Thursday (June 15), a video of ‘Acharya’ Santosh Trivedi surfaced on social media wherein he accused the Badri-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) of engineering a ‘gold scam.’

Trivedi, who serves as the Vice-President of Char Dham Tirth Purohit Samaj, claimed that the gold plating inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Kedarnath temple has transformed into brass.

Several news publications including Congress mouthpiece National Herald reiterated the allegations levelled by ‘Acharya’ Santosh Trivedi about a supposed gold scam at the Kedarnath temple.

The Committee, which manages the Kedarnath temple, has rubbished the claims of ‘Acharya’ Santosh Trivedi. In a press release on Thursday (June 15), it said, “The work of decorating the sanctum sanctorum of Shri Kedarnath Temple with gold plates was done in the year 2022 with the help of a donor.”

At present, a video is being circulated on social media by some people that gold worth ₹ 1,15,00,00,000 (One Billion Fifteen Crore rupees) has been placed in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. Misleading information is being circulated without facts. Efforts are also being made to hurt the sentiments of the public,” the press release read.

It pointed out, “…The Shri Badri-Kedarnath Temple Committee would like to clarify that a total of 23,777.800 grams of gold has been placed in the sanctum sanctorum of Shri Kedarnath Temple with the help of a donor. The current value of the used gold, according to the market rate is approximately Rs ₹14.38 crores.”

The Badri-Kedarnath Temple Committee added that copper plates along with gold have been used to decorate the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. “The total weight of the copper plates used is 1,001.300 kg, whose total value is ₹29,00,000,” it emphasised.