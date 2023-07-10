Thwarting a conspiracy to revive the banned Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) in the valley, the Srinagar police have arrested 10 terrorists and separatists in the region. The arrests were made following a search conducted on the basis of information about the meeting of “ex-terrorists” & erstwhile separatists of JKLF in a hotel in Srinagar, the police tweeted.

A Search was conducted on basis of credible info about meeting of some ex-trts of JKLF & erstwhile separatists in a hotel in Srinagar.They were brought to Kothibagh PS for verification.Inquiry has started, prima facie it came out that they were planning to revive JKLF & hurriyat. — Srinagar Police (@SrinagarPolice) July 9, 2023

Prima facie it was revealed that they were planning to revive JKLF which was banned by the Indian government a month after the Pulwama attack under the anti-terror law passed in 2019. Its former chairman Yasin Malik is now rotting behind bars in the Tihar jail.

The police have registered an FIR under sections 10, 13 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and section 121-A of IPC at the Kothibagh police station. The police have said that more arrests are likely in the case.

A press release by the Jammu and Kashmir police stated that the arrested persons and others were planning to revive these organisations on the directions of their Pakistan-based handlers.

“Initial investigation has also revealed that they were in touch with entities based abroad, few of them were members of many groups that propagate secessionism like Kashmir Global Council headed by Farooq Siddiqui and Raja Muzaffer of JKLF,” it read.

Moreover, a similar meeting was held on the13th of June by the terrorists.

The arrested persons have been identified as Mohammad Yaseen Bhat S/o Gh Mohd Bhat R/o Nigeenbagh Sgr, Mohammad Rafiq Pahloo S/o Gh Hassan R/o Natipora, Shams u din Rehmani S/o Amir Ahmad R/o Lalbazar, Jahangeer Ahmad Bhat S/o Ab Gani Bhat R/o Batengo Sopore, Khurshid Ah Bhat S/o Gh Mohd R/o Rawalpora, Shabir Ah Dar S/o Gh Nabi R/o Badamwari Sopore, Sajad Hussain Gul S/o Ab Hamid R/o Panthachowk, Srinagar, Firdous Ah Shah S/o Ali Mohammad R/o Abiguzar Srinagar, Parray Hassan Firdous S/o Ab Rashid R/o Lawaypora Srinagar, Sohail Ahmad Mir S/o Ab Salam R/o Peerbagh, Budgam.