In a big respite to train travellers, the Indian Railways has delegated powers to the Zonal Railways to slash the ticket price of AC chair cars and executive classes of all trains by up to 25%. The discounted fare is aimed at boosting occupancy of trains including that of Vande Bharat trains. The discount will apply to all AC sitting accommodations including Anubhuti and Vistadome coaches.

“With a view to optimize utilization of accommodation in trains, Ministry of Railways has decided to delegate powers to Zonal Railways to introduce discounted fare scheme in trains with AC sitting accommodation, subject to terms and conditions,” a press release by the Railway Ministry read.

.@RailMinIndia introduces Discount Scheme in AC Chair Car and Executive Classes of all trains having AC Sitting Accommodation including Anubhuti & Vistadome Coaches



The element of discount shall be upto maximum 25% on the basic fare



Read here: https://t.co/WrI24I2Crt — PIB India (@PIB_India) July 8, 2023

Trains having classes with occupancy less than 50% (either end-to-end or in some specified legs/sections) during the last 30 days shall be taken into consideration. The discount will be implemented with immediate effect. However, there will be no refund of fare for passengers who have already booked their tickets.

While the discount shall be up to a maximum of 25% on the basic fare, other charges like reservation charges, Super fast surcharge, GST, etc., as applicable, shall be levied separately. This means that even if the face is reduced by 25%, the actual reduction will be less. Reservation charge range from ₹15 for the second class to ₹60 for 1st AC, while the super fast charge ranges from ₹15 to ₹70. GST is 5% for AC classes. There is an additional catering charge for trains where the food price is included in the ticket, for Rajdhani, Shatabdi and some Duronto trains.

The discount may be provided in any or all the classes on the basis of occupancy. The fares of the competitive mode of transport will be the criteria while deciding the quantum of discount, the press releases read.

Vistadome Coach

The discount shall be initially implemented for a period as decided by Principal Chief Commercial Managers (PCCMs) of the zones subject to a maximum of six months for the journey dates from when it is implemented. Discounted fare may be given for the entire duration or part duration or month-wise or seasonal or for weekdays/ weekends based on the demand pattern of the aforementioned period.

This scheme will not be applicable on special trains introduced as holiday/festival specials et cetera. Furthermore, the relief is subject to regular review based on the occupancy following which the discount may be modified/extended/withdrawn.

The Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express (Image credit: The Hindu)

The release also states that in case of those trains where flexi fare scheme is applicable in a particular class and the occupancy is poor, flexi fare scheme may be withdrawn initially as a measure to increase the occupancy. In case this does not result in improved occupancy, then the discount scheme may be made applicable in those trains/classes.

The discount shall be for tickets booked up to the preparation of the 1st chart and during the current booking. The discount may also be permitted onboard by TTE. The provision of this scheme shall be applicable up to a period of 1 year. Tickets under tatkal quota will not be available for trains with such discounted tickets.

Mega infra push to Railways

The Indian Railways has received a huge infrastructural impetus under the Modi government. From revamps of railway stations to launch of the advanced & fast-paced Vande Bharat trains across lines, the Centre’s aggressive approach towards boosting connectivity through railway infrastructure has inspired a new vision among passengers.

PM Modi on Saturday laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Gorakhpur Railway station. Earlier today, he also laid the foundation stone for Railway manufacturing unit at Kazipet.

The Prime Minister said, “Over the years, Indian Railways has manufactured thousands of modern coaches and locomotives. In this rejuvenation of Indian Railways, now Kazipet is also going to join the energy of Make in India, now dozens of wagons will be made here every month.”

Take a look at this exhilarating view as the Jodhpur-Sabarmati Vande Bharat Express received a grand welcome from passengers at the Sabarmati Junction on Friday. The Made-in-India Vande Bharat Express has received widespread praise from citizens; it is now running on 25 routes across the country.