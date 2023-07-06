Thursday, July 6, 2023
HomeNews ReportsStones pelted on Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express, second such attack in a week
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Stones pelted on Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express, second such attack in a week

The train, manifesting the success of the Atmnirbhar Bharat initiative, has been attacked multiple times across the country since its first commercial run on February 17, 2019. 

OpIndia Staff
Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express
Vande Bharat Express, Image Courtesy: PTI
2

On Wednesday, July 5, the Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express was attacked with stones in Karnataka. The railways’ authority said that stones were pelted around 8:40 AM after the train passed the Kadur station while running between the Kadur-Birur section. None of the passengers were reported to be injured. The attackers are yet to be identified and arrested.

According to the Railways officials, the outer glass of C5 coach seat numbers 43, 44, and EC-1 coach toilets were damaged.

“There is no breakthrough. RPF is investigating by analysing the CCTV footage. Site investigation is also underway,” a railway official said.

This is the second such attack in a week. Stones were thrown at the Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat train near Davangere Railway station on Saturday, July 1. One of the chair cars’ windowpanes was damaged on the outside during that attack. However, there were no reported injuries. The stone pelting took place between 3.30 and 4 PM on Saturday, July 1, soon after the train left Davangere. The train service was not disrupted even after the attack.

On Wednesday, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) arrested two minor boys for pelting stones on the train during July 1 attack. The duo have been identified as the residents of Basha Nagar and SS Nagar in the Davangere district. Currently, they have been sent to an observation centre in Chitradurga. The offenders have been booked under Section 153 of the Railways Act, which may lead to five years imprisonment. 

The attacks came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the exclusive ultra-luxury semi-high-speed Vande Bharat Express between Bengaluru and Dharwad on June 27.

Vande Bharat Express trains have been a target of miscreants and those opposed to India’s development. The train, manifesting the success of the Atmnirbhar Bharat initiative, has been attacked multiple times across the country since its first commercial run on February 17, 2019. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsVande Bharat BJP
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
642,375FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com