On Saturday, August 19, a special court of the National Investigation Agency in Patna sentenced key accused Rasiuddin to five years of rigorous imprisonment in connection with a 2015 fake currency case in Bihar’s East Champaran. In addition to rigorous imprisonment, convict Rasiuddin has been directed to pay fines on multiple charges. Convict Rasiuddin was booked under relevant sections of the UAPA Act.

“The accused, Raisuddin, has been sentenced to 5 years RI with a fine of Rs. 5000 under section 120B of IPC, with similar quantum of sentence and fine also awarded respectively under section 489B r/w 120B of IPC, section 16 of UA(P) Act, section 18 of UA(P) Act, and section 20 of UA(P) Act. All the sentences will run concurrently,” the NIA press release stated.

KEY ACCUSED IN EAST CHAMPARAN FAKE CURRENCY CASE SENTENCED TO 5 YEARS RI & FINE BY NIA SPECIAL COURT pic.twitter.com/KhygpFi1lo — NIA India (@NIA_India) August 20, 2023

As per the NIA, Rasiuddin is a resident of Mohanpur village in the Vaishnavnagar police station precinct in the Malda district of West Bengal. The probe agency added that Rasiuddin is the fifth convict in the fake currency notes case.

The NIA informed that following the recovery and seizure of high-quality Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICNs) with a face value of Rs. 5,94,000 from another accused, Afroz Ansari, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Patna, first filed a complaint in the issue on September 19, 2015. For further distribution in Nepal, Afroz was transporting this shipment of FICNs to Raxaul, which is close to the Indo-Nepal border.

Following this, the NIA took over the probe into the matter and re-registered a case on 23rd December 2015.

According to the NIA, eight accused people were arrested and charged over the course of the last eight years on the following dates: 22 July 2016, 17 April 2017, 19 March 2019, and 5 July 2023.

“Of these, four accused, namely Afroz Ansari, Sunny Kumar @ Sunny Shaw @ Sujit Kumar @ Kabir Khan, Ashraful Alam @ Ishraful Alam and Alomgir Seikh @ Raju, were convicted by the NIA Special Court on 11th October 2018. They were sentenced for life and fined Rs 30,000 each. Trial proceedings against the remaining three accused are ongoing,” the press release by NIA stated.