On August 31, the Delhi Police special cell arrested a member of the banned terrorist outfit Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), who has been identified as Preetpal. He allegedly spray painted pro-Khalistani graffiti and slogans at Metro stations in Delhi on August 27. Preetpal was apprehended from Punjab during the wee hours of August 31. As per some reports, another perpetrator was also taken into custody on the same morning, but police declined to comment on the development.

Break: Delhi Police special cell arrests Sikhs For Justice operative who spray painted pro Khalistani graffitis and slogans at Metro stations in Delhi. Prime accused held from Punjab. — Raj Shekhar Jha (@rajshekharx) August 31, 2023

Ahead of the G20 summit in the National Capital, Khalistani graffiti appeared on several metro rail stations in Delhi. The Khalistani slogans appeared on more than 8 metro stations in the national capital. The graffiti read, “Delhi Banega Khalistan” (Delhi will become Khalistan), “Khalistan Zindabad” (Long live Khalistan) and “Khalistan Referendum Zindabad” (Long live Khalistan Referendum). A probe into the development was promptly started by Delhi Police.

Additionally, SFJ posted footage of the Shivaji Park and Punjabi Bagh metro stations with graffiti that stated “Punjab Is Not India” and “Khalistan Zindabad” on the walls.

Terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, SFJ chief said, “Reminding G20 leaders that violence begets violence. Indian government’s use of bullets against pro-Khalistan Sikhs has reached Canada, UK and Australia.”

CCTV recording of the stations where the slogans were written was obtained by the police after registering an FIR. Following the investigation, police managed to track Preetpal down and arrest him.

This is not the first incident of SFJ painting pro-Khalistan graffiti in Delhi this year. A week before Republic Day, SFJ members spray-painted graffiti in a number of West Delhi neighbourhoods. Vikram Singh and Balram Singh, who were drivers for a hotel in Aerocity, were arrested by the special cell of the Delhi Police in the case.

Notably, The G20 summit is scheduled to be held in Delhi on the 9th and 10th of September.