Ahead of the G20 summit in the National Capital, Khalistani terrorists, and their sympathisers have been repeatedly attempting to carry out anti-India activities, cause harm to the general public and create a law and order situation. On Sunday (27 August), some unidentified Khalistani miscreants defaced metro rail stations in Delhi and wrote Khalistani slogans on more than 8 metro stations in the national capital.

Reportedly, the Khalistani supporters have written Khalistani slogans and graffiti outside Shivaji Park, Madipur, Paschim Vihar, Udyog Nagar, Maharaja Surajmal Stadium, Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya Nangloi, Punjabi Bagh and Nangloi Metro Stations.

However, after getting the information, the Metro Police reached the spots and the slogans have been removed. Metro Police stated that a case will be registered in this matter.

Speaking about this Khalistani rampage and graffiti on metro walls, Delhi Police stated that in more than 5 metro stations somebody has written ‘Delhi Banega Khalistan and Khalistan Zindabad’. These slogans include anti-India and secessionist ideologies like ‘Punjab is not India’, ‘Khalistan Zindabad’, and ‘Prime Minister Narendra Modi is massacring Sikhs’. The word SFJ, which stands for the banned Khalistani terror outfit Sikh For Justice, was also written along with the slogans.

Police added that they are taking all necessary legal action against this terror-sympathising act. Delhi Police’s Special Cell is now actively involved in the matter and has been deployed at various locations. The CCTV footage is being scanned to find out the suspects and arrest them as soon as possible.

According to the Delhi Police, activists of the banned Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) were present in multiple metro stations and they wrote pro-Khalistan slogans on the walls. Apart from the metro stations, a wall of Government Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya in Nangloi was also found defaced with anti-India graffiti.

According to media reports, the banned Khalistani terror outfit Sikh For Justice (SFJ) has been targeting India’s G-20 presidency and ramping up secessionist, anti-India activities in the country. However, in the wake of the G-20 summit which will be held in Delhi from September 8 to 10, the terror outfit has increased its nefarious activities.

Following the incident, fugitive Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu of SFJ released a video showing the footage of the walls of the Delhi metro stations defaced with Khalistani slogans. In the video, Khalistani terrorist Pannu openly challenged the security arrangements ahead of the G-20 summit in Delhi. In the video, he also threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Further, he said Khalistan supporters of SFJ have written slogans in support of Khalistan on many metro stations from Shivaji Park to Punjabi Bagh in Delhi. Gurpatwant Singh Pannu added in the video that a so-called Khalistan referendum will be held in Surrey in Canada on September 10, the day when the G20 summit will be ongoing in Delhi. The G20 Summit will be held in the national capital on September 9 and 10.

Apparently, the Khalistani terrorist Pannu earlier tried to vitiate the atmosphere on August 15 as well. Back then, he had incited the terror sympathisers in the name of Khalistan and asked them to come to Delhi. He was not only instigating the Sikh community but also the Muslims of Jammu and Kashmir and asked them to gather in Delhi.