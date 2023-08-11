Friday, August 11, 2023
HomeNews ReportsRising crime against women in Rajasthan: Minor rape victim gang-raped in hospital; school teacher...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Rising crime against women in Rajasthan: Minor rape victim gang-raped in hospital; school teacher rapes and kills a student after kidnapping her

According to the reports, a minor girl in Rajasthan's Salumber district, who was impregnated by an occultist, was once again subjected to sexual assault by hospital staff when she was brought for delivery.

OpIndia Staff
Representational Image from Outlook India
Representational Image via Outlook India
11

Congress ruled Rajasthan has devolved into a land of crimes in the past few years. In the latest news, a case of gang rape with a minor girl and impregnation has come to light in Salumbar. It is reported that the hospital parking staff and the compounder sexually assaulted her again after she went there for treatment.

On the other hand, a school teacher in Sawai Madhopur district has been accused of rape and murder of another minor girl. She was missing since 8 August and her body was found in a well on 10 August. The accused is presently in police custody.

A 15-year-old pregnant girl was admitted to the Salumber district hospital on 6 June according to media accounts. She was being treated by Dr Narendra Sharma there. He enquired with her family after growing concerned. She was discovered to be unmarried and under the age of 18. The police were informed about the matter. She gave birth to a baby girl in the hospital.

However, her family members requested the police not to pursue the case out of fear of public humiliation. Nevertheless, her maternal grandfather and grandmother made a complaint. Police investigated the matter and arrested the perpetrator Laxman Mogia who was an occultist. Thereafter, the victim recorded her statement before the Magistrate under section 164. She also named three other individuals apart from him.

She narrated her ordeal to the court and stated that the accused raped her repeatedly on the hospital premises as well. The police then apprehended Rohit and Harish along with a minor. Two of them are in charge of the facility’s parking while the third is a compounder.

Her father revealed that the occultist had told him that he would treat the young girl. He then went on to act inappropriately with her under false pretences. DNA samples of the four offenders as well as her have been sent for analysis, per the police, to identify the father of the newborn.

Kidnap, rape and murder of a minor girl

A school teacher of Hanutiya village under the Bonli police station area of Sawai Madhopur district has been accused of abduction, rape and killing of a minor female student of his own school. She was studying in class 12 at a local government institution.

The 16-year-old’s family filed a First Information Report with the police station on 8 August following her sudden disappearance with concerns of kidnapping. They accused that Ramratan Meena had taken their daughter. Afterwards, the police began looking into the issue.

Meanwhile, a pair of a girl’s slippers were spotted by a well on 10 August at about 11 a.m. and her body was discovered floating in the well when the police searched it out of suspicion. The police are interrogating the culprit based on her family’s allegations.

The deceased’s father asserted that she and the accused used to converse on the phone. His daughter was killed after being taken hostage by him. There is also a possibility that she was raped. The police, however, are probing homicide from the perspective of honour killing and murder to suicide.

Her relatives and local villagers organised a protest and placed her dead body in the schoolyard. They asked for restitution, the termination of all school employees, an inquiry by senior police officials, and immediate arrest of the perpetrator.

Her post-mortem could not be performed under the difficult circumstances. Ramratan Meena has been arrested and is currently being questioned. The school has suspended him along with other male members of the staff.

BJP slammed Congress

Rajendra Singh Rathore, the leader of the opposition in the Rajasthan assembly, attacked the administration over the occurrence and asserted that crime against women has increased in the state under the reign of Congress.

He voiced, “The safety of women has become the biggest question today under Congress rule. Another girl was raped and murdered in Sawai Madhopur. This incident of throwing the dead body into the well is shameful to humanity. This incident is also a question mark on the law and order of the state.”

The Bharatiya Janata Party lawmaker representing Churu Constituency criticised the government’s announcement of the ‘Indira Gandhi Smartphone’ scheme for women on 10 August and added that girls and women in the state needed justice more than smartphones.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Madhya Pradesh: FIR filed against those who chanted ‘Sar Tan Se Juda’ slogan in Ratlam, Home Minister Narottam Mishra says NSA will be imposed

OpIndia Staff -

TMC trying to derail the formation of Panchayat Boards in places where BJP has won majority: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari

OpIndia Staff -

As Modi government is revamping criminal justice system by replacing British-era laws, read the major provisions of the 3 bills introduced in parliament

Raju Das -

‘Should hang Ali Sethi publicly,’ Pakistani Islamists attack Pasoori fame Ali Sethi over rumours of marriage with his male partner Salman Toor

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi HC halts IT procedures against Oxfam India, accused of violating FCRA and receiving Rs 1.5 crores in foreign funding

OpIndia Staff -

BJP dismisses reports that it supported SDPI in Karnataka panchayat polls, says elections not contested on party lines

OpIndia Staff -

Rajya Sabha Chairman extends AAP senior leader Sanjay Singh’s suspension for repeated and deliberate misconduct, has been a repeat offender

OpIndia Staff -

PM Modi mentions the 1966 bombing of Mizoram: When Indira Gandhi had ordered the IAF to carry out an aerial attack in Aizawl and...

Gopal Tiwari -

‘If we hadn’t run away, we would have been burned alive’: Kali temple in Nuh was also attacked, attackers shouted Allahu Akbar, says the...

OpIndia Staff -

Former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik granted interim bail on medical grounds, was arrested in money laundering case

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
649,162FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com