On Sunday (27 August), the All India Hindu Mahasabha National President, Swami Chakrapani Maharaj put forth a demand that has stirred a social media storm. Following the successful soft landing of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, the senior functionary of the Mahasabha demanded that the Moon should be declared a “Hindu Rashtra” before other ideologies, religions, or countries including Jihadi elements lay their claim on it.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he aired this demand publicly and shared a video message as well regarding the same. In his post, he pressed that India should declare Moon as a Hindu Rashtra by passing a resolution from the Parliament.

In the video message, he said, “I want India to declare the Moon as a Hindu Rashtra with a resolution in Parliament and efforts from the UN.”

संसद से चांद को हिंदू सनातन राष्ट्र के रूप में घोषित किया जाए,चंद्रयान 3 के उतरने के स्थान "शिव शक्ति पॉइंट" को उसकी राजधानी के रूप में विकसित हो ,ताकि कोई आतंकी जिहादी मानसिकता का वहा न पहुंच पाए 🌸🙏🌸स्वामी चक्रपाणि महाराज, राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष, अखिल भारत हिंदू महासभा/ संत महासभा pic.twitter.com/HPbifYFZzX — Swami Chakrapani Maharaj (@SwamyChakrapani) August 27, 2023

In the attached video message, he thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for naming the landing site of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft as “Shiv Shakti Point”, and gave it the alternate name of Shiv Shakti Dhaam.

For those unversed, following the scientific procedure of nomenclature, PM Modi while addressing ISRO scientists, named the landing site of the Chandrayaan-3 mission as ShivShakti point and that of Chandrayaan-2 will now be known as Tiranga.

Going ahead, he stressed that a Hindu Rashtra should be established on the moon and Shiv Shakti Point or Shiv Shakti Dhaam should be developed as its capital, saying that the Hindu Mahashabha has passed a resolution in this regard.

He voiced his concern stating that the announcement of the moon as a Hindu Rashtra is needed so that others don’t carry out Gazwa-e-hind on the moon. He urged that this should be done before any person having a Jihadi mentality steps foot on the moon and start spreading radicalism, fundamentalism, or Islamic terrorism.

For this, he pointed out the moon’s reverence in the Hindu belief system and that it adorns Lord Shiva’s forehead. Additionally, he added that we have a deep and age-old connection with Moon and that we colloquially refer it to as Chanda Mama.

He added that the purity and sanctity of the moon should be kept intact and for that the Earth’s natural satellite, that is, the moon should be declared Hindu or Sanatan Rashtra. He further said that he would be sending a letter in this regard to the parliament and the UN.

Swami Chakrapani Maharaj also announced that when travel to the moon becomes convenient, a grand temple for Lord Shiva and Goddess Shakti will be built by the Mahashabha at the Shiv Shakti point on the moon.