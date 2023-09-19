Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Updated:

Anantnag encounter culminates after 7 days, LeT commander Uzair Khan and another terrorist neutralised

The Indian Army personnel and a DSP from Jammu and Kashmir police were martyred in the week-long operation.

OpIndia Staff
Anantnag encounter culminates after 7 days, with two terrorists killed, including LeT commander terrorist Uzair Khan
Uzair Khan (Image- India Today)
25

The Anantnag encounter finally culminated on Tuesday, September 19 with the death of two terrorists including Uzair Khan.

Uzair Ahmad Khan (28), a native of Nagam Kokernag in Anantnag, was reported missing on July 26, 2022. Uzair is believed to be joined by two foreign terrorists, according to intelligence authorities.

Vijay Kumar, ADG Kashmir, confirmed the death of LeT commander, terrorist Uzair Khan, and asked civilians not to approach the hideouts until a search and combing operation is over.

“LeT commander Uzair Killed, body, and weapon have been recovered. one more dead body has been seen. The search operation is still on. We will search for more blind cells… We appeal to people not to visit the spot till we clear it. A total of 2-3 were believed to be there. Maybe we’ll find another body. The second body was seen. We will find more spots and destroy it. Three officers and one soldier have been martyred,” Vijay Kumar said.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army has obtained DNA samples from a charred body retrieved from the scene. The Army believes it is of an Army person identified as Pradeep. This brings the total number of losses to four: three Indian Army personnel and one Jammu and Kashmir Police officer.

Since the body of the last soldier was retrieved on Monday, September 18, evening, the Army launched the final push and concluded the operation on Day 7. A search operation is still underway to locate the two or three terrorists who may be hiding in the vicinity.

The search is underway in the aftermath of a 100-hour fire war between Pakistan-backed terrorists and security forces in Kokernag, Anantnag district, South Kashmir.

The operation to wipe out terrorists, which entered its seventh day on Tuesday, September 19, has been underway in Anantnag’s Gadole forest area since Wednesday, September 13. Three brave security forces personnel, consisting of Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish Dhonchak, and Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Humayun Bhat, lost their lives in the operation.

According to reports, security personnel employed drones and helicopters to monitor the dense wooded area with many cave-like hideouts.

On Sunday, September 17, the police borders were widened to the adjoining Posh Kreeri region as a precautionary measure to ensure that terrorists do not infiltrate civilian communities.

