A Kolkata court on Sunday (17 September) issued an arrest warrant against Bollywood actress Zareen Khan in connection with an alleged cheating case. In 2018, a case was registered against the Bollywood actress on the complaint of an event management company alleging fraud of Rs 12 lakh.

As per media reports, the investigating officer in the case had submitted the charge sheet against Zareen Khan before the Sealdah court in Kolkata.

However, Zareen neither applied for bail nor appeared before the Kolkata court. Consequently, her repeated absence prompted the court to issue an arrest warrant against her.

Following the development, the actress claimed that she had no information regarding the arrest warrants issued against her. She said, “I’m sure there is no truth to this. I’m surprised too and am checking with my lawyer. Only then will I be able to give you some clarity? In the meantime, you can speak to my PR.”

As per reports, in 2018, Zareen Khan was scheduled to attend several Durga Puja functions in Kolkata and North 24 Parganas. She was also supposed to inaugurate several Kali Pujas. She reportedly took Rs 12 lakh as advance for these events.

Several posters regarding her attendance at those events were reportedly installed in the area. Additionally, Zareen herself had posted a video message informing about her plans to visit Kolkata for the events. However, even as the organisers waited for her arrival, she did not show up at these events.

A poster announcing Zareen Khan’s presence at an event in Kolkata

According to police, one of the organisers filed a written complaint of cheating against the Bollywood actor and her manager. After this, a complaint was filed against Zareen Khan under sections 406, 506, 120B, and 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Narkel Danga police station. Furthermore, the event organisation also claimed that after filing the complaint, Zareen Khan’s team threatened them.

In the wake of the complaint, the police asked Zareen Khan and her manager to appear for questioning. However, Zareen Khan never showed up for questioning. She claimed that she was misguided by the organisers of the event. She alleged that she was told by the organisers that several prominent ministers, including Bengal’s chief minister, would attend the function.

She further claimed that later her team found out that it was a small event in North Kolkata. She added that there was a miscommunication over flight tickets and other accommodations, following which she had to skip the shows.

Apparently, police sources stated that Zareen Khan had also filed a case against the organisers of the show at a local court.

After the investigation, a chargesheet was filed against her and her manager. In the meantime, her manager appeared before the court and sought bail, however, the actress neither asked for bail nor appeared before the court.