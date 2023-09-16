On Saturday (16 September), the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) members removed posters for the upcoming event of a Canada-based singer and Khalistan supporter Shubneet Singh alias Shubh in Mumbai, Maharashtra. BJP’s youth wing, BJYM is protesting against his program and has called the organisers to cancel the event. BJYM has categorically stated that there is no place for any Khalistan supporter in this country.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) members remove posters for the upcoming event of Canadian Singer Shubh pic.twitter.com/KkbQvkj0FG — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2023

Highlighting that Maharashtra is the auspicious land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) President Tajinder Singh Tiwana also asserted that there is no place for Khalistanis in the state. The BJYM leader warned that if the programme is not cancelled the organisers will have to face their opposition.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) President Tajinder Singh Tiwana says, "There is no space for Khalistanis who are the enemy of integrity and unity of India. We won't let Canadian singer Shubh to perform on the auspicious land of Chhatrapati… pic.twitter.com/nNEAAJU9ps — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2023

He said, “There is no space for Khalistanis who are the enemy of integrity and unity of India. We won’t let Canadian singer Shubh perform on the auspicious land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mumbai…If no proper action is taken then the organisers will have to face our opposition.”

He also issued an appeal to the youth of Mumbai that instead of listening to this anti-national Canadian singer, they should use their energy in nation-building and boycott this show.

Apart from this, Tajinder Singh Tiwana has also shared the photo of the memorandum given to the police on Instagram. In this memorandum, he accused Shubh of sharing a distorted map of India on social media and demanded a case to be registered against him. Tiwana highlighted that Shubh had posted the story on Instagram on March 23, 2023. In this, he had shared the map of India without Jammu-Kashmir and North-Eastern states.

Notably, earlier in the year, when Punjab Police launched a manhunt to nab Khalistani terrorist, Amritpal Singh, Shubh openly came out in support of Khalistani elements and shared a distorted map in which several North Indian states including Punjab and J&K were not included.

According to media reports, Singer Shubh’s program is to be held from 23rd to 25th September at Cordelia Cruises, Mumbai.

In the wake of his act and his upcoming program in Mumbai, a delegation of BJYM leaders peacefully submitted a memorandum to the Mumbai Police and the organisers to cancel the program. They added that if appropriate action is not taken the organisers will have to face protest.