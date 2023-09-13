The union government has finally announced the agenda for the upcoming 5-day special session of the Parliament starting from 18th September. According to a bulletin issued by the Lok Sabha today, the main agenda of the special session will be a discussion on the 75 years of the parliament.

The bulletin states, “Members are informed that on 18th September, 2023, besides other formal business like laying of papers etc., a Discussion will be held on the subject “Parliamentary Journey of 75 years starting from Samvidhan Sabha – Achievements, Experiences, Memories and Learnings”.

The Samvidhan Sabha or the Constituent Assembly of India was elected to frame the Constitution of India. It had met for the first time in December 1946, and then had assembled on 14th August 1947 as a sovereign body. The Constituent Assembly took almost three years to complete its historic task of drafting the Constitution for Independent India.

Apart from the discussion on the Parliamentary Journey of 75 years, there will be some regular legislative business during the special session. This includes two bills passed by the Rajya Sabha and pending at Lok Sabha, the Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023. There are two other bills introduced in Rajya Sabha and not referred to the Standing Committee, the Post Office Bill, 2023 and the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023.

The bulletin was issued by Lok Sabha Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh.

Earlier today it was reported that the union government has called an all-party meeting on September 17, a day before the special session of Parliament commences. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that invitations were sent through e-mail to all leaders of opposition parties to attend the meeting.

Ahead of the parliament session from the 18th of this month, an all-party floor leaders meeting has been convened on the 17th at 4.30 PM. The invitation for the same has been sent to concerned leaders through email.

ಇದೇ ಸೆಪ್ಟೆಂಬರ್ 18 ರಿಂದ ಆರಂಭವಾಗಲಿರುವ ವಿಶೇಷ… — Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) September 13, 2023

“Ahead of the parliament session from the 18th of this month, an all-party floor leaders meeting has been convened on the 17th at 4.30 PM. The invitation for the same has been sent to concerned leaders through email,” Joshi wrote on X.

While the special session from 18 to 22 September was announced on 31 August, no agenda was announced, triggering speculations. There were widespread speculations that the Modi government will adopt Bharat as the official name of the country in this session. The use of the name by both the president and prime minister during the recently concluded G20 Summit in Delhi had fuelled the speculation, inviting outrage from the opposition parties.

The special session will start on 18 September in the old parliament building, and then it will move to the new parliament building on the next day. Therefore, commencing business in the new parliament building is also one the agendas of the special session.