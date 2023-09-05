Tuesday, September 5, 2023
I.N.D.I. alliance members suffer a meltdown amidst speculations of the Centre renaming India to ‘Bharat’

The members of I.N.D.I.A. alliance had a meltdown after speculative reports surfaced on social media claiming that the Indian government may propose a resolution to officially rename India as Bharat.

OpIndia Staff
Reports that India could be renamed as Bharat causes panic in leaders of I.N.D.I.A. bloc
Opposition leaders react on reports that India could be renamed as Bharat (Image Source -OneIndia and Musings on wordpress)
The announcement of a special session of Parliament has led to field days among the opposition leaders. Every substantive or rumoured report that the Union government could bring one law or the other has caused panic and confusion among the newly formed opposition alliance. In an incoherent cacophony, the ambitiously divided group is united only on one issue, that is, their supposed unity has rattled the incumbent government. 

According to the leaders of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, all the bills that could be tabled in the special session have been drafted solely after taking their alliance into consideration. Evidently, the same is unfolding in regard to the rumoured reports that the Union government could start referring to India as Bharat in the special session of the Parliament. 

Responding to these speculative reports, several leaders of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc have linked this yet-to-be-confirmed move with their alliance name. 

Opposition leaders suffer a meltdown over speculative reports of the Centre replacing India with Bharat

Addressing media personnel, AAP National Convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal claimed that changing the name of the country from India to Bharat would be a betrayal of the country. However, it is pertinent to note that in Article 1, the country’s name is clearly stated as India, that is, Bharat. 

Delhi CM further claimed that the supposed move was being taken because the opposition parties decided to name their alliance I.N.D.I.A. 

Following the media reports, the Congress party came out in opposition to the supposed move and claimed that the government is feeling unease because of the opposition alliance and that is why it is moving in the direction of renaming the country as Bharat which they claimed is an impossible task to do.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin said, “Seems like the BJP is rattled by a single term called India because they recognise the strength of unity within the opposition. During the elections, ‘India’ will chase BJP out of power!”

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate also claimed that this ‘move’ exposes how rattled and spooked the Modi government is by the opposition alliance. 

Speaking to ANI, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi shared a similar view. He claimed that after the formation of the I.N.D.I.A. alliance, a new hatred has arisen in their hearts. They can’t digest the fact that the I.N.D.I.A. alliance has been accepted by the people. 

He also argued that if the country’s name is changed to Bharat, the government would have to change the ‘I’s of ISRO, IITs, and other premier organisations. 

Speaking on the issue, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor noted that as per the constitution, the country has two names – India and Bharat and there is no problem in using the name Bharat. However, he added that it would be ‘foolish’ to do away with the name ‘India’ as it has incalculable brand value built up over centuries.

Responding to the reports, expelled Congress leader Sanjay Jha lamented and argued that in the next move, the government should make Nagpur the capital of India.

Speculative reports of GoI reclaiming India’s civilisational identity cause consternation among Pakistanis

Apparently, the reports garnered attention from across the border as well, and a Pakistani journalist responded with the usual anti-RSS ranting. 

He said, “In pursuit of their cultural revivalist agenda, RSS and BJP are striving to re-write history, changing nomenclatures, names of cities and streets as they present it a part of their de-colonisation to cover up for Hindu Rashtra— in conflict with the Republican, Inclusive and Secular India.”  

However, netizens were quick to respond to the Pakistani journalist about their lineage.

While the leaders of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc could not hide their distress over reports of the government giving preeminence to Bharat over India, there is no official confirmation yet on what would be on the agenda for the 5-day sitting in the special session of Parliament.

