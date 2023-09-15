Another jawan attained martyrdom during the anti-terror operations in Anantnag making this the fourth casualty. The soldier, who has not yet been identified to the public, had been missing since yesterday (14 September). The soldier lost his life due to injuries sustained during a gunfight.

Operation Garol, which was launched on 13 September on specific input from a source, is still underway. Troops led by senior officials have launched an intense crackdown on Pakistan-sponsored terrorists in the Garol forest area of Kokrenag in Anantnag district. Forces dropped grenades on suspected terrorist hideout locations using drones.

Wanted Lashkar terrorist Uzair Khan who is responsible for the killing of Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Aashish Dhonchak, and DSP Humayun Bhat has been trapped by the forces. His associates have also been trapped in the Kokrenag forest area.

Heron drones, rocket propelled grenades (RPGs), Carl Gustaf M4, rocket launchers, IEDs, and quadcopters are some of the massive equipment being used by the joint forces including the Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police. Forces have busted several terrorist hideouts.

Colonel Manpreet Singh, CO of 19 RR Battalion, Major Aashish Dhonchak of 19 RR Battalion, and Deputy Superintendent of Police Humayun Bhat were martyred on 13 September during a gunfight in the Garol forest in Kokrenag. Incessant firing by terrorists killed Colonel Singh on the spot while Major Dhonchak and DSP Bhat died owing to heavy blood loss.

The forces launched Operation Garol on the intervening night of 12-13 September after receiving input from a local source that three to four terrorists were trapped in a hideout which he had created. Senior officers are present on the site of the encounter to boost the morale of the jawans who have gone all out in their quest to avenge the murder of India’s bravehearts.

Colonel Singh’s last rites were performed in Mohali on Friday (15 September) whereas Major Dhonchak’s last rites were performed in Panipat. DSP Bhat was laid to rest in Budgam on 14 September.