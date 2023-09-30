On Saturday (30 September), a tense situation gripped Jaipur’s Subhas Chowk area following the death of an 18-year-old youth named Iqbal in a road rage incident yesterday night. Following the incident, people from the Muslim community took to the streets and created a riot-like situation forcibly calling for the market bandh and roadblock.

Subsequently, local businessmen opposed the protestors and rioters from the Muslim mob. They staged a counter-protest to oppose the market bandh and rioting activities. This has led to communal tension in the area.

However, to assuage the protestors, the Rajasthan government announced a compensation of Rs 50 lakh, a job, and a dairy booth for the family of Iqbal who died yesterday night after a scuffle broke out over a road accident.

Informing about the government decision, MLA Amin Kaggi stated that CM Gehlot (CM Gehlot On Ramganj) has announced a compensation of Rs 50 lakh, a job on contract, and a dairy booth to the family of the victim. He added that the accused will be arrested as soon as possible.

Additionally, a heavy police presence has been deployed to prevent communal tensions from flaring in the Subhash Chowk police station area that has erupted after Iqbal’s death.

According to media reports, the incident unfolded yesterday night when two bikes had a minor accident in the Subhash Chowk area, Jaipur.

Following the collision, both the bikers started abusing each other and calling for their respective people. Meanwhile, an old man standing there tried to pacify the situation and asked both of them to stop abusing each other and not call for more people to escalate the fight.

However, Iqbal started hurling abuses at them and engaged in an argument with the people who had come there to mediate and stop the scuffle. Subsequently, when he didn’t desist from showing an aggressive attitude, the people gathered there caught him. Seeing this, the other biker ran away.

Following the heated arguments violence broke out and people allegedly started beating Iqbal with sticks and rods. It is alleged that he was brutally attacked on his legs and head and left bleeding. According to media reports, he died last night during treatment in Sawai Mansingh (SMS) Hospital.

Iqbal’s relatives have alleged that he was hit by a rod on the head and murdered. However, they refuse to give permission to conduct a post-mortem of the body.

The police called the FSL team to collect evidence from the spot and got Iqbal’s bike parked at the police station. SHO Suresh Singh Khatik stated that Iqbal (18), son of Abdul Majeez, resident of Phuta Khurra Ramganj in Jaipur, has been murdered. At around 10.45 pm, Iqbal was going home on a bike from Jaisinghpura Khor. Meanwhile, his bike collided with another bike in the market in Gangapol. They had a scuffle over the issue of bike collision.