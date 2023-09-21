Thursday, September 21, 2023
Jammu and Kashmir: DSP Sheikh Adil Mushtaq arrested on charges of corruption, fraud and extortion

DSP Adil Sheikh
DSP Adil Sheikh. Image Source: Kashmir Front
On Thursday, 21st September 2023, the Srinagar police arrested a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) from the Jammu and Kashmir Police force. The officer, DSP Sheikh Adil Mushtaq, was arrested on multiple charges, including corruption, extortion and fraud. Preceding this arrest, a specialised team from the Srinagar Police had executed a search operation at DSP Sheikh Adil Mushtaq’s residence, located in the vicinity of the BSNL Exchange in Sanathnagar, Srinagar, on the preceding Tuesday.

According to sources, some documents and a laptop besides other electronic devices were seized during the search operations. DSP Sheikh Adil was questioned in this case. On Thursday, the officer was formally arrested by Srinagar police. DSP Sheikh Adil was arrested under sections 167, 193, 201, 210, 218, 221 and 7, 7A of the Indian Penal Code under FIR No. 149 of 2023 at police station Naugam. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to further probe the case, police said.

It has been reported that DSP Sheikh Adil had established significant connections with certain segments of the Delhi media. Additionally, he had maintained long-standing associations with reputed officers within the Jammu and Kashmir Police Department. Sheikh Adil Mushtaq was in Srinagar two days ago. He jumped out of the house to evade arrest. But he was nabbed by the police. In the past, several officers of the Kashmir Police have come under scrutiny on various important issues related to security and terrorism.

