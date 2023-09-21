Thursday, September 21, 2023
Karnataka: Islamic symbols painted on a Hindu pilgrimage site in Kolar, one Anwar arrested

(Image via IANS)
In the Kolar district of Karnataka, a parson named Anwar has been arrested for drawing Islamic symbols like the crescent moon and star along with the number 786 which is considered holy in Islam on a Hindu pilgrimage site atop Antara Gange Hills. The accused has been identified as Anwar alias Pyarejaan, who painted the boulders atop a hill in green colour and drew Islamic symbols at a Hindu pilgrimage site.

The accused is a resident of Paparajnahalli Kolar Rural police station area. Accused Anwar was arrested after the Forest Department lodged a complaint in the matter. Police are investigating the motive behind the accused person’s actions.

The incident came to light on Tuesday, sparking outrage. The authorities whitewashed the boulders and Islamic symbols drawn by the accused Anwar. The police stated that the issue is being investigated and that the accused is being questioned about his motive behind drawing Islamic symbols at a Hindu religious site.

Notably, Antara Gange Hills is a major tourist and pilgrimage destination about 70 km from Bengaluru. The location is renowned for the Sri Kashi Vishweshwara temple, commonly known as Kashi of the South. This temple is situated within a cave and is a significant sacred site for Hindus.

