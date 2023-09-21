Thursday, September 21, 2023
NSUI uses old photo of ex-SFI leader Prasad Mukherjee to accuse ABVP of violence in DUSU polls, exposed

The campaign for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections concluded on Thursday morning, September 21 ahead of the elections on Friday. The voting process will begin on September 22. 

DUSU Polls 2023: NSUI shares ex-SFI leader Prasad Mukherjee's photo and blames ABVP for creating 'violence', exposed
SFI leader assaulting ABVP activist in 2017 (Image- Kanchan Gupta X)
6

Amid the Delhi University Student’s Union (DUSU) Polls, the Congress student’s wing, National Student’s Union of India (NSUI), falsely claimed that the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members were engaging in ‘violence’ at the university campus. They claimed that the ABVP members ‘attacked’ the vehicle of the NSUI presidential candidate, Hitesh Gulia.

ABVP denied the allegations and affirmed that it was NSUI members who were roaming around campus with sticks and creating a ruckus within the varsity. A day after the incident, the NSUI posted a tweet with a caption that read, “ABVP in pursuit of Violence!” The post made false claims as it posed a six-year-old picture of the then Students’ Federation of India (SFI) leader Prashanta Mukherjee engaging in violence. NSUI indicated that the person seen in the photo (Mukherjee) belonged to the ABVP and that the image was from recent election campaigns.

Screenshot from Twitter (X)

The false claims of the NSUI were exposed by Diksha Verma who is the National Spokesperson of the BJP Youth Wing. She said that the photo shared by the NSUI was that of the then SFI leader Prashant Mukharjee and that it was from the year 2017.

“Following its parent organization Congress’s footsteps; here’s NSUI shamelessly lying! This is a picture from 2017, a protest that I was a part of too, and where the leftists from JNU/DU molested and assaulted us. This man in the picture was the then President of SFI, Prashant Mukherjee!” she wrote on Twitter (X).

The lie by NSUI was also exposed as one of the government official’s old tweets, Kanchan Gupta’s tweet from the year 2017 revealed that the person seen in the image shared by NSUI is Mukharjee and that it was captured in the year 2017 when he was brutally assaulting a student and an ABVP activist.

The NSUI has stated that the ABVP attempted to vandalize the vehicle of its DUSU presidential candidate, Hitesh Gulia, while the ABVP has stated that it is the Congress-backed organization that is wandering around campus with sticks.

A video purportedly showing a group of people vandalizing a car with Gulia’s name on it surfaced on social media. These charges have been refuted by the ABVP. Ashutosh Singh, National Media Convenor, ABVP said, “We have videos which show that NSUI’s candidate members are going around the campus with sticks and guns.”

Notably, Police have registered a case of breach of peace in connection with the attack on the car.

