After the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) failed to approve the payments of the cricketers, the players from Pakistan have threatened to withdraw from sponsorship promotions and not wear logos of sponsors on their World Cup jerseys.

According to a report by Cricket Pakistan, the players have not received their match fees for the last four months. As a result of this, with the World Cup approaching, players are refusing to wear corporate logos on their shirts. The younger players, in particular, are struggling financially as a result of the board’s inability to settle the payments.

The board’s consideration of players’ central contracts has yet to yield favourable results. With no payments for the last four months, there appears to be a big issue ahead of an event like the World Cup.

“We are willing to represent Pakistan for free, but our question is why we should promote sponsors’ logos that are affiliated with the board. Similarly, we may decline to participate in promotional activities and other events. During the World Cup, we won’t engage in ICC’s commercial promotions and activities either,” a Pakistan cricketer was quoted as saying on the condition of anonymity.

As per the reports, the suggested contract structure provided top cricketers across all three forms with a monthly retainer amount of PKR 4.5 million. However, after tax deductions, the players only receive 2.2 to 2.3 million, which is why they are requesting a payout increase.

The players have asked the board to split the PCB’s money from the ICC and sponsors. Their case is predicated on the revenue-sharing mechanism that the PCB receives from the ICC, which amounts to around 9.8 billion rupees through PSL contracts, sponsorship deals, and bilateral series.

Meanwhile, the money distributed to the players is one billion rupees short, or 10% less than what the board receives through ICC revenue sharing. The PCB claims to be offering a fair deal, yet the players’ managers or agents influence the arrangement by their indulgence.

Pakistan’s players are likely to depart for India on Wednesday for the ICC World Cup 2023 in Hyderabad. On October 6, they will play their opening game against the Netherlands.