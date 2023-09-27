On Wednesday (27 September), PM Modi gave a video address to fellow YouTubers on the YouTube Fanfest India 2023 to mark the completion of 15 years on the video-sharing platform. During his address, PM Modi made an appeal to the YouTube community to join forces and empower mass movement with three key priorities – Swachh Bharat, promotion of Digital payments, and vocal for local.

PM Modi began his address to fellow YouTubers by stating that he is also just like them and has been actively connecting with the country through the video-sharing platform for the last 15 years.

#WATCH | While addressing the YouTube Fanfest India 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "Today I am extremely happy to be here among you as a fellow YouTuber. I am also just like you. Since 15 years, I have also been connected to the country and the world through a YouTube… pic.twitter.com/XD1HzrJKM9 — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2023

He highlighted that around 5,000 creators and aspiring creators are active on the platform who make content on gaming, technology, food or travel blogging, and influencing lifestyle.

PM Modi asserted that the creative community of YouTubers has the power to make a change and bring transformation in the lives of a vast population in our country.

He noted that by coming together, the community can empower, strengthen, and easily teach crores of people on important matters.

Stating that there are more than thousands of videos on his YouTube channel, he asserted, “The most satisfying for me has been when I talked to lakhs of students in our country through YouTube on subjects like exam stress, expectation management, and productivity.”

YouTubers should join forces to lead Mass movement on three key issues

Afterward, PM Modi made an appeal to the creative community to join forces and lead the mass movement on three key issues to success.

He stated that the first topic is cleanliness, Swachh Bharat has become a big campaign in the last nine years. Everyone contributed to it, children brought an emotional power to it. Celebrities gave it heights, people in all corners of the country turned it into a mission and YouTubers like you made cleanliness more cool, PM Modi added.

He added, “But we don’t have to stop. Till the time cleanliness does not become India’s identity, we won’t stop. Therefore, cleanliness must be a priority for each one of you.”

Secondly, PM Modi emphasised the need to increase Digital payments. He noted that due to the success of UPI, India today has a 46 percent share in digital payments of the world.

Appealing to the YouTube community, he said, “You should inspire more and more people of the country to make digital payments, and teach them to make digital payments in simple language through your videos.”

To strengthen the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, PM Modi raised Vocal For Local as the third key issue during his YouTube address.

He said, “In our country, so many products are made at the local level. The skill of our local artisans is amazing. You can promote them also through your work, and help in making India’s local turn global.”

He added, “Inspire others also, make an emotional appeal that we will buy the product that has the fragrance of our soil, which has the sweat of a labourer or artisan of our country. Whether it’s Khadi, handicrafts, handloom, or anything else. Awaken the nation, initiate a movement.”

Apart from urging YouTubers to reinvigorate mass movement on the aforementioned three issues, PM Modi suggested, “Along with the identity that you have as a YouTuber, can you add an activity? Consider putting a question at the end of each episode or providing action points to do something. People can do the activity and share it with you. This way, your popularity will also grow, and people will not just listen but also engage in doing something.”

Concluding his address, he did what all YouTubers do, appeal to subscribe to his channel, “I really enjoyed talking to all of you. What do you say at the end of your videos… I will also repeat it: Subscribe to my channel and hit the Bell Icon to receive all my updates.”