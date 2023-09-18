Monday, September 18, 2023
HomeNews ReportsPM Modi to convene Union Cabinet meeting at 6:30 pm today amid special session...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

PM Modi to convene Union Cabinet meeting at 6:30 pm today amid special session of Parliament

Earlier in the day, the special session of Parliament began with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla congratulating the nation on the success of the G20 Summit under Bharat’s Presidency in New Delhi on 9-10 September.

OpIndia Staff
Amid special session of parliament, PM Modi calls Union Cabinet at 6:30 PM today
PM Modi calls Union Cabinet at 6:30 PM today amid special session of parliament (Image Source - India Today)
28

On Monday (18 September), PM Narendra Modi called a meeting of the Union Cabinet at 6:30 pm. The announcement comes in the wake of the ongoing special session of Parliament which commenced today and will continue till 22 September. 

The meeting of the Union Cabinet will be held in the old Parliament building. Though the government has not officially revealed the agenda of this meeting, media reports claim that several key bills that have been listed for consideration during the special session could be discussed.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has announced that the five-day special session will be discussing eight bills. These will include –

  1. The Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023 
  2. The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023 
  3. The Post Office Bill, 2023 
  4. The Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023
  5. A bill on the welfare of senior citizens 

The Minister added that three other bills will be related to SC/ST order. 

However, considering the past governance model of PM Modi, particularly around the introduction of the Article 370 bill in the Upper House of the Parliament, speculations are rife that the government may introduce some surprise moves. 

Earlier in the day, the special session of Parliament began with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla congratulating the nation on the success of the G20 Summit under Bharat’s Presidency in New Delhi on 9-10 September.

Afterward, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Lower House by recalling several momentous periods in the history of the Indian Parliament.

Prime Minister Modi, while delivering the last address in the old Parliament building, recalled the day he first entered the Parliament as an MP.

While mentioning the historic decisions like the revocation of Article 370, and passing of One Nation One Tax, One Rank One Pension, and other such schemes, PM also appreciated and recognized the work done by the media in covering Parliament.

Currently, discussions regarding the 75 years of incredible journey of our Independent nation are ongoing in the old Parliament building.  

On the second day of the special session, 19 September, on the auspicious day of Ganesh Chaturthi, the Members of Parliament will begin regular work in the new Parliament building.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsUnion Cabinet meeting, special parliament session, cabinet meeting
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Sonia Gandhi prompts Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to list her achievements in Parliament, directs him to ‘carry on’ after he stops abruptly

OpIndia Staff -
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "I am tempted to take the name of Madam Sonia Gandhi ji, who took the initiative to pass the landmark legislation 'Right to Information Act."
News Reports

India’s solar mission: ISRO’s Aditya L1 starts collecting scientific data using STEPs instrument

OpIndia Staff -
"Aditya-L1 has commenced collecting scientific data. The sensors of the Supra Thermal and Energetic Particle Spectrometer (STEPS) instrument have begun measuring supra-thermal and energetic ions and electrons at distances greater than 50,000 km from Earth," the ISRO said on X.

Marathwada Water Grid Project: The much-needed project to solve the chronic water crisis in drought-prone Marathwada

Freedom fighters, governance, and temple of democracy: Highlights of PM Modi’s historic speech during last sitting at old Parliament

Bihar: Mohammed Isahak blackmails a Hindu Adivasi girl to marry him, converts her to Islam and tries to kill her with help from his...

Free bus rides, subsidised electricity, ₹2500 dole for women each month: Congress party announces freebies ahead of Telangana Vidhan Sabha elections

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
655,469FollowersFollow
28,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com